Greater Noida board clears 756cr double-decker road corridor

The Greater Noida authority on Thursday, at its 144th board meeting, approved a proposal to construct a 2.5km double-decker elevated corridor to provide seamless connectivity to thousands of commuters travelling between Shahberi in Noida Extension and the Crossings Republik area of Ghaziabad.

The decision comes amid repeated demands from residents who face severe traffic congestion on the stretch every day. (HT Photos)

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The decision comes amid repeated demands from residents who face severe traffic congestion on the stretch every day.

Officials said the authority had conceived the project in July this year after shelving an earlier proposal to construct a single elevated road due to technical reasons. Since the Shahberi road is only 15 metres wide, a single-deck elevated road would not adequately address the traffic pressure on the stretch, they said.

The board approved a budget of ₹756.01 crore for the first phase of the project and also approved the detailed project report (DPR) prepared by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The authority had agreed in July to the NHAI’s proposal to prepare a DPR for the double-decker elevated road.

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{{^usCountry}} “As the board has approved the double-decker elevated corridor project, it will now move to the next stage. This project is key to resolving the traffic congestion issues,” said Ravi Kumar NG, chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “As the board has approved the double-decker elevated corridor project, it will now move to the next stage. This project is key to resolving the traffic congestion issues,” said Ravi Kumar NG, chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the authority, this will be the first double-decker elevated project in Uttar Pradesh. NHAI has agreed to construct the project, keeping in view the connectivity needs of the area. The corridor is expected to provide seamless connectivity between Greater Noida West, which has emerged as a major group-housing hub, and the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. It will also benefit residents of Crossings Republik, which has several group-housing projects.

Officials said the authority had entrusted NHAI with preparing the DPR after it was determined that a single-deck elevated road would not be adequate to address traffic problems in the region.

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“Two alternative routes emerged in NHAI’s survey. Under the first option, a double-decker road was proposed from Ek Murti Chowk to the drain, while under the second option, a single-deck elevated road was proposed along the drain from Shahberi. The committee formed for the project has decided to construct the double-decker road from the Delhi-Meerut Expressway to Ek Murti Chowk in the first phase, at a cost of ₹756.01 crore. The remaining stretch will be completed in the second phase,” said the CEO.

The cost of the project will be shared equally by the Yamuna Expressway, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad authorities, officials said.

With the board’s approval, connectivity between Greater Noida and Greater Noida West and the Delhi-Meerut Expressway via the 130-metre-wide road, which begins at Gaur City in Greater Noida West and ends at Sector Omicron 1 in Greater Noida, is expected to improve, officials said.

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The exercise to connect the 130-metre-wide road in Greater Noida with the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, or National Highway-24, will be completed once the double-decker elevated road project is constructed, officials said.

Separately, the authority also approved a proposal to extend the 6km, 105-metre-wide road from Phade in Greater Noida to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) to improve connectivity, officials said.

“We need to build 12km of road to provide smooth connectivity from Greater Noida to the EPE and the Dadri-Sikandrabad region. NHAI has agreed to build the 12km road, while the Greater Noida authority will acquire the land for it,” said the CEO.

Housing facilities for daily wagers approved

The board also approved a proposal to provide housing facilities for daily wage labourers in Patwari, Birondi, Sector 1, Sector Alpha I and other areas.

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The facilities will include hostels and libraries, among others. The aim is to provide labourers with safe and affordable housing facilities, officials said

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