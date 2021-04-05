Greater Noida engineer robbed: Lawyer among four arrested

Noida: In a joint operation of the Noida and Ghaziabad police, four suspects, including a lawyer, were nabbed in connection with an engineer being robbed of his SUV in Greater Noida. According to the police, the suspects were allegedly travelling in the same stolen SUV when they were nabbed. The vehicle has been recovered.

The incident took place around 6.45pm on March 14 in Greater Noida’s Sector Omicron. The victim, Nishant Dhanda, had left his house in Omaxe Palm Greens society in Sector Mu with his wife and four-month-old daughter in his Maruti Brezza to go to a nearby market. Kumar, an engineer with a multinational firm in Greater Noida, had stepped out of his vehicle, which he left running, near a vegetable vendor at the Migsun roundabout, when almost immediately, two armed men got into the SUV and drove the vehicle away. Inside the SUV, a gun was allegedly pointed at the wife. The suspects allegedly pushed the mother and daughter out of the SUV after about 200 metres, after which the family informed the police.

A case of robbery (Section 392 of the Indian Penal Code) was registered at the Surajpur police station.

The arrested suspects were identified as Yash Kasana, an LLB graduate, Gaurav Baiska, Praveen Devdhar, a mechanic, and Shahrukh Ali, all residents of Ghaziabad, who the police said are in their early twenties.

According to the Noida police, they had zeroed in on the suspects.

“We had input that the suspects were on their way to sell the vehicle in Ghaziabad, following which a team from Indirapuram police station apprehended them in Vaishali,” said deputy commissioner of police, zone 2, Harish Chander.

He said that Kasana and Devdhar had allegedly robbed the vehicle and with the help of the other two, were working on disposing of it.

The phone that was looted during the incident was also recovered. Police said they are working on tracing the weapon allegedly used in the incident. Police said that none of the suspects have a criminal history and were allegedly looking for a way to make a quick buck.

The involvement of any other accomplices is being verified, said the police.

“This seems to be an isolated incident. We will take them in remand for more information,” said the DCP.

When contacted, Sanjeev Sharma, the station house officer of the Indirapuram police station in Ghaziabad said: “We had input about their movement in the area. They were planning to sell the vehicle. The number plate of the vehicle had been replaced by a fake one. We have recovered the license plate as well. All the suspects were apprehended from the spot.”

Following the incident, four police personnel from the Surajpur police station were recalled to the police lines on allegations of negligence.