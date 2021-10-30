Greater Noida: Ex-employee of cow shelter arrested for killing 54 cattle

A 22-year-old former employee of a gaushala was arrested on Saturday for allegedly poisoning 28 cows and 26 calves to death in Khodna Khurd village in Greater Noida's Surajpur last week. The suspect Dharmendra, a resident of the same village, was sacked one month ago because he was a drug addict and involved in petty crimes, said his employer. The suspect had bought poison from Dadri and mixed in the fodder to take revenge from his employer.

The complainant Omveer Singh, 45, said that he owned 30 cows and 26 calves in his gaushala in the village. “I had hired Dharmendra one year ago for caretaking of the cattle. However, one month ago I sacked him because he was a drug addict and he stole people’s valuables. He had been nurturing a grudge against me since then,” he said.

Singh said that from October 22, 2021, the cows and calves started felling unwell and started dying mysteriously.

Ajay Kumar, SHO Surajpur police station, said that Singh had performed the last rites of some of the dead cattle. “But the cows and calves started dying one after another. Singh then called a veterinary doctor who examined the cattle and said they have been poisoned. But in the last few days 28 cows and 26 calves had died,” SHO said.

Singh then informed police on Friday. A police team reached the spot and launched an investigation. “We found a suspicious slipper in the gaushala. The complainant informed police that the slipper belongs to his former employee, Dharmendra, who was sacked recently. The police then picked up Dharmendra who admitted to have committed the crime,” he said.

The suspect revealed that he had developed ill-will against his employer after he was sacked. “He had visited Dadri market and bought a packet of poisonous substance – Chu Mantar – and mixed it in the cattle fodder. While fleeing the spot, his slipper was left behind,” said SHO.

A case has been registered against him under Sections 3 and 11 of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, and Sections 3 and 8 of Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter. Act. “The suspect was produced in court and sent to judicial custody,” police said.

The complainant said he suffered nearly ₹10 lakh loss in this incident.

