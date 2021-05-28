Home / Cities / Noida News / Greater Noida extends deadline to apply for affordable flat scheme
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021
GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority said Thursday it has extended the deadline to apply for its affordable apartment scheme in sectors 1, 2 and 3 in Greater Noida West till June 25. The previous deadline to apply for this scheme was April 10. The process had been put on hold, however, due to the partial curfew owing to Covid-19.

Officials said people can via the authority’s website: greaternoidaauthority.com, along with a draft of 5,000.

“Once we have all details of people who want to buy flats under this scheme we will finish formalities and start construction,” said Deep Chand, additional chief executive officer of the authority.

Under this scheme, the authority will build the 10,000 units with support from private developers. To make the project economically viable, the authority will allow the developers to use 10% of the total project for commercial purposes.

After applications are in, a verification done by a district-level agency will verify if the applicant belongs to the economically weaker section (EWS) category or not. “After verification we will decide on further progress on the scheme, to be launched on public-private-partnership,” Chand said.

