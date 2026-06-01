Greater Noida extends last date to apply for ready-to-move flats

Noida: The Greater Noida authority on Sunday said it has extended the last date of application for 90 ready-to-move flats in Sector Omicron 1-A to June 18.

The sector, notably, has direct connectivity to the 130-metre-wide road, ensuring smooth access to other parts of Greater Noida. (Representational image)

The interested applicants can submit earnest money deposit (EMD) by June 20 and final submission of document by June 23, said officials, adding that earlier the last date was February 18.

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“These flats are located in a multi-storey residential complex developed by the Authority. The reserve price of the flats has been fixed between ₹73.23 lakh to ₹74.35 lakh, depending on the floor on which the unit is located,” said Ravi Kumar NG, chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority told media.

The flats are situated between the first and the 15th floors of the building. Each unit has a carpet area of 83.38 square metres (sqms) and a super area of 104.70 sqms, making them suitable for small and medium-sized families.

The sector, notably, has direct connectivity to the 130-metre-wide road, ensuring smooth access to other parts of Greater Noida.

The scheme is particularly beneficial for residents who want a home in Greater Noida. Since these flats are already constructed, possession will be handed over soon after the allotment and lease deed formalities are completed, said officials.

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{{^usCountry}} Buyers will have the option to pay the flat cost either in a lump sum or through instalments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Buyers will have the option to pay the flat cost either in a lump sum or through instalments. {{/usCountry}}

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However, preference will be given to applicants opting for lump-sum payment. Those choosing the instalment option will be required to pay the amount in four instalments spread over a period of two years, the officials added.

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