Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Greater Noida homebuyers demand registry of flats, hit the streets in protest
noida news

Greater Noida homebuyers demand registry of flats, hit the streets in protest

Noida: The protesters claim that thousands of homeowners are forced to live "illegally" in their own homes due to the non-registry of their flats which is also causing loss of revenue to the state government.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 10:02 AM IST
The protest was held outside the camp office of the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) (Representational Image)

Scores of homebuyers, including women, hit the streets in Greater Noida on Wednesday to protest against the builder of their high-rise societies and the local authority over the pending registry of their flats.

The protest was held outside the camp office of the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) near Balak Inter College by residents of Supertech Group's Ecovillage I, II, and III projects in Greater Noida (West) alias Noida Extension.

"We have been running from pillar to post in order to get the registries of our homes done. Neither the builder is listening to us nor is the GNIDA helping,” Abhishek Kumar, president of Noida Extension Flat Owners Welfare Association (NEFOWA), told PTI.

He said thousands of homeowners are forced to live "illegally" in their own homes due to the non-registry of their flats which is also causing loss of revenue to the state government.

When contacted, the Supertech Group declined to comment on the issue, while GNIDA officials were not immediately available for response.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
greater noida noida property real estate projects
TRENDING NEWS

Doggos get offended as human tries to speak cat with them. Watch

11 YO Indian-American girl has been declared as one of world’s brightest student

Manipur CM shares clip of young ‘journalist’ reporting about new oxygen plant

Human gets helping paw from doggo while pushing car out of waterlogged street
TRENDING TOPICS
Parliament Session Live
Priyanka Chopra
Hartalika Teej 2021 Wishes
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Amitabh Bachchan
August 2021 festivals
Shamita Shetty
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP