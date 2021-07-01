Greater Noida: Man held for killing brother following family spar

Greater Noida A 55-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing his brother in Surajpur in Greater Noida. The suspect, identified as Satyapal, is a native of Sakipur village in the city. The 45-year-old victim, Mahendra, lived with his family in the neighbourhood of Satyapal.

Mahendra’s 20-year-old son, Sobindra, had filed a complaint on June 22, 2021, saying that Satyapal’s son, Shekhar, had married a woman in Bulandshahr a few years ago. However, Shekhar and his wife had some domestic issues.

Sobindra, in the FIR, said, “The family members of Shekhar and his wife held a meeting with the panchayat members on this in Greater Noida on June 21. My father had intervened to resolve the issue, but my cousin brother Shekhar and his family members were unhappy with the meeting’s outcome as the panchayat had asked Shekhar to pay ₹60,000 to his wife.”

Sobindra said that he had come to his maternal uncle’s place in Dankaur on June 21. Sobindra’s father and the victim — Mahendra was at home with his wife Seema (45), daughter Neha (18), and son Tanishq (16). “That night, Shekhar, his father and the suspect — Satyapal, and two brothers Bhoora and Rakesh, barged into our house and attacked my father with a sharp knife. When my family members tried to rescue him, they were attacked, too,” Sobindra added.

A case was registered against them under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), and 147 (rioting) at the Surajpur police station on June 22.

Vishal Pandey, additional DCP, Greater Noida, said that the four victims were admitted to a private hospital, where Mahendra died during the treatment. “The four suspects had been absconding since the day of the attack. Later, police arrested Satyapal near ATS roundabout in Greater Noida on Thursday. He was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody. We have launched a hunt to nab the three absconding persons,” Pandey said.