Greater Noida: Man jailed for life for raping, killing one-year-old girl

The district and sessions court in Greater Noida’s Surajpur on Tuesday sentenced a man, 28, to life imprisonment for raping and murdering a one-year-old girl in Badalpur on February 22, 2017. The court also imposed a ₹50,000 fine on the convict -- identified as Vijay (goes by first name) alias Bijju -- who is a resident of Deri Scanner village in Badalpur.

Dinesh Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Badalpur police station, said Vijay, who lived in the neighbourhood of the victim, frequently visited her house. On the day of the crime, Vijay visited the victim’s house in the afternoon and found that she was playing outside the house. He took her out on the pretext of buying her some goodies.

“The man took her to an isolated place, raped her, killed her, and then threw her body in a small pit,” SHO Kumar said.

Family members of the child launched a search, but failed to trace her. Later, some children informed them that they had seen Vijay going to a nearby field with the girl in the afternoon.

The victim’s family informed the police, and a case was registered against Vijay under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376 (rape), Section 302 (murder) at the Badalpur police station in 2017, and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act sections 5 and 6.

SHO Kumar said that Vijay was arrested the next day after he committed the crime and was sent to judicial custody. “Police had filed a chargesheet in this case within a month,” he added.

Vrinda Shukla, deputy commissioner of police (women safety), Gautam Budh Nagar, said on Tuesday that the additional district judge (special POCSO 1), Niranjan Kumar, sentenced Vijay to life imprisonment after hearing the case.

“The court has also fined Vijay ₹50,000, failing which he will have to serve 30 months more imprisonment... So satisfied that the culprit of such a heinous crime against a young victim has been suitably punished,” Shukla said, adding that the Noida police has been pursuing all women-related cases in the court seriously, leading to convictions.

Total 70 persons have been convicted in women-related cases since November 2020, she said.

