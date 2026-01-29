Greater Noida: MP Mahesh Sharma asks admin to expedite road improvement works

GREATER NOIDA: Concerns over delayed corrective measures at accident-prone stretches in Gautam Budh Nagar came into focus during a recent review of road safety preparedness in the district, where authorities were asked to expedite pending black spot improvement works and submit compliance reports within a fixed timeline, officials informed on Wednesday. An official from the district administration said the focus was on identifying structural causes behind recurrent accidents and ensuring that corrective measures were completed within stipulated timelines. (HT Photos)

Officials said the review, chaired by Gautam Budh Nagar MP Dr Mahesh Sharma, examined road safety conditions across Noida, Greater Noida and areas under the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority, with a specific focus on accident data, black spot rectification and school transport safety.

“Road safety cannot be treated as a routine administrative exercise. Identifying accident causes and ensuring time-bound, quality rectification of black spots is essential. Only coordinated implementation of education, enforcement, engineering and emergency care can bring down road fatalities”, Sharma said.

Officials said directions were issued to fast-track improvement works at 35 newly identified black spots, while also reviewing action taken at 152 high-risk locations flagged earlier. Authorities were asked to furnish detailed status reports within 10 days, indicating the nature of interventions carried out and pending gaps.

According to district officials, the review highlighted the need for stronger on-ground execution of road engineering measures, including scientifically designed speed breakers, reflective signage, lane markings, traffic signals, adequate street lighting and CCTV coverage at vulnerable stretches. Emphasis was laid on physical verification of works rather than paper compliance.

An official from the district administration said the focus was on identifying structural causes behind recurrent accidents and ensuring that corrective measures were completed within stipulated timelines. “Data-driven identification of accident causes and sustained monitoring are key to reducing fatalities,” the official said.

District magistrate Medha Roopam said road safety initiatives were being reviewed periodically, with accident data analysis forming the basis for targeted interventions. Authorities were also instructed to ensure complete and accurate data upload on the Integrated Road Accident Database (IRAD) portal.

The review also focused on enforcement, speed regulation and traffic-calming measures on major roads. Officials said coordinated action among civic authorities, police and transport departments was necessary to improve enforcement on arterial roads.

Officials from the transport department informed that a cashless treatment scheme of up to ₹1.5 lakh is being implemented through empanelled hospitals for road accident victims. The scheme aims to ensure immediate medical care to injured persons without financial delays during the critical “golden hour”.

Assistant regional transport officer (enforcement) Udit Narayan Pandey said efforts were being made to expand awareness of the facility. “The cashless treatment scheme for accident victims is already operational through panel hospitals, and steps are being taken to ensure that people are aware of the benefit so that timely medical assistance is not delayed due to financial constraints,” he said.

Officials said school transport safety will see stricter enforcement in Gautam Budh Nagar, with the transport department planning special drives to check the fitness of school vehicles. The checks will cover compliance with mandatory safety measures such as GPS and CCTV installation, verification of drivers and support staff, regular health screening of drivers, and adherence to prescribed safety norms.