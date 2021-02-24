Greater Noida resident loses 1 lakh to man posing as friend

Greater Noida: A man has been allegedly duped of ₹1 lakh by an unidentified person who impersonated as his friend and asked for the money on the pretext of a medical emergency.

Niranjan Kumar Saini, a resident of a high-rise in Greater Noida West, has filed a complaint at Bisrakh police station. According to Saini, someone contacted him last week over phone and identified himself as his old friend “Sharma ji”.

“I knew Sharma Ji for several years. He is a good person and owns a factory in Noida Sector 10. The caller said that one of his family members was injured in an accident and is admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram,” he said.

Saini said that the caller informed him he had brought ₹2.5 lakh cash and he needed some more money. “He asked me to pay ₹20,000 through a UPI ID for medical bills. I believed him as his voice resembled to Sharma Ji and I made the payment,” Saini said.

The suspect again called and said that the charges of tests are high and he needed more money. “I paid ₹85,000 to the person in multiple transactions. Next morning, I again transferred ₹15,000 to the suspect’s account online,” he said.

The complainant said he smelled foul play when the suspect said that he had not received ₹15,000. “The suspect sent me an unscrupulous URL and asked to click to recover the unsuccessful transaction amount. I shifted my account’s rest of the amount to my another account and then clicked the link. I found that the link was meant to steal money from my account,” Saini said.

Later, he contacted his friend Sharma Ji to enquire about the matter and found that he had not made any such request. Police registered a case against an unidentified person on Monday.

Munish Chauhan, station house officer of Bisrakh police station, said, “A case has been registered under Section 66-D of IT Act. We are investigating it.”