Greater Noida: Six booked for robbing family of over 2 lakh

Police have booked at least six unidentified people for allegedly barging into a house in Greater Noida’s Sector Beta 1, holding the family captive, and escaping with valuables worth over ₹2 lakh, said officials.

Police have deployed three teams to probe the case and nab the suspects at the earliest, said officials, adding that the incident took place around 2.30am on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. The complainant — Sarvagya Jain — is a merchant Navy officer, who was not at home at the time of the incident, said police.

“The suspects have allegedly decamped with ₹2 lakh cash, jewellery, and three cellphones. Police will arrest the suspects at the earliest,” said Abhishek Verma, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida.