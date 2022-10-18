Greater Noida student death: 6 suspects being questioned, case not registered yet

The 22-year-old student of a private university, who was found dead in Greater Noida on Saturday, died of excessive water in the lungs (drowning), police said on Monday.

Yashasvi Raj, a second year student of BSc Agriculture at Galgotias University, was found dead on Saturday afternoon, in a drain about 800 metres from the university gate, three days after he went missing while returning from a market in Dankaur village, police said.

After cremating his body at his home town in Patna, Bihar, Raj’s family said they suspected the involvement of his friends as Raj, when he last called his mother, told her that he was going to the market with friends.

However, no case has been registered in the matter yet, said police, who said so far, all evidences pointed to it being an accidental death.

“There are no injury marks on the body. We sent the body for a post-mortem examination and the reports revealed that the cause of death was excessive water in the lungs (drowning). This is suspected to be from the drain where his body was found,” said Radha Raman Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Dankaur police station.

An investigating officer said the CCTV footage recovered from areas near the drain showed Raj walking on the road on Wednesday night, and he appeared to be intoxicated. However, the post-mortem report has not found any traces of any intoxicant in the blood of the deceased.

“It is likely that he was walking towards his college hostel and stopped near a drain to relieve himself and fell in it. With the present evidence, it seems like a case of accidental death. However, we are continuing the investigation,” said Singh.

“Since the body was found three days after he went missing, evidence of consumption of alcohol or any other intoxicant is not likely to be found in the autopsy. Hence, a viscera sample has been sent for further investigation,” said Singh.

The police have also recovered Raj’s mobile phone from the drain where his body was found. “The mobile phone was missing when the body was found but it was later found in the drain. It has been sent to the technical team for data recovery. We may get more clues in the matter from the phone,” he added.

Singh said Raj’s friends are being questioned in the matter, as the family has raised suspicions about them. “We have questioned six suspects in the matter so far and the probe is underway. As per preliminary investigation, the location of none of the suspects has been found near the spot from where the body was recovered.

