Greater Noida: Three booked for using forged papers to sell land for 3.3 crore

Greater Noida: Police have booked three members for allegedly duping people of crores by selling them someone else’s land using forged registry documents in Jarcha, police said.

Police said efforts are underway to identify how many people they have duped so far.

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Police identified the three as a 53-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman from Ghaziabad, and a 45-year-old woman from Bihar. An SUV, mobile phones, and SIM cards were also seized from them, they added.

According to police, the suspects, who were part of a larger gang, would identify land owned by people living outside the city, find the owners’ details, forge registry documents in the names of their gang members, and cheat buyers out of large sums of money.

Deputy commissioner of police (Greater Noida) Pravin Ranjan Singh said: “We had been receiving complaints for the past one month that a gang was involved in duping people using fake registry documents. A team was formed and three suspects were arrested.”

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{{^usCountry}} “There are more than 25 people in their gang. They pose as house owners, brokers, etc. Preliminary investigation revealed that ₹3.3 crore was duped from a buyer in one case. Efforts are underway to identify how many people they have duped so far,” added the DCP. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “There are more than 25 people in their gang. They pose as house owners, brokers, etc. Preliminary investigation revealed that ₹3.3 crore was duped from a buyer in one case. Efforts are underway to identify how many people they have duped so far,” added the DCP. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The male suspect has 19 cases against him related to cheating, the Arms Act, and murder at police stations in Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, while both women have five cases each of fraud at Jarcha police station, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The male suspect has 19 cases against him related to cheating, the Arms Act, and murder at police stations in Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, while both women have five cases each of fraud at Jarcha police station, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A case has been registered under sections 318(4) (cheating), 336(3) and 340(2) both related to forgeries, and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case has been registered under sections 318(4) (cheating), 336(3) and 340(2) both related to forgeries, and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). {{/usCountry}}

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