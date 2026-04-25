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Greater Noida: Three booked for using forged papers to sell land for 3.3 crore

The suspects would identify land owned by people living outside the city, find the owners’ details, forge registry documents in the names of their gang members, and cheat buyers, said police.

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 04:50 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Greater Noida: Police have booked three members for allegedly duping people of crores by selling them someone else’s land using forged registry documents in Jarcha, police said.

Police said efforts are underway to identify how many people they have duped so far.

Police identified the three as a 53-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman from Ghaziabad, and a 45-year-old woman from Bihar. An SUV, mobile phones, and SIM cards were also seized from them, they added.

According to police, the suspects, who were part of a larger gang, would identify land owned by people living outside the city, find the owners’ details, forge registry documents in the names of their gang members, and cheat buyers out of large sums of money.

Deputy commissioner of police (Greater Noida) Pravin Ranjan Singh said: “We had been receiving complaints for the past one month that a gang was involved in duping people using fake registry documents. A team was formed and three suspects were arrested.”

 
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