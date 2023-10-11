Greater Noida to get eight foot-over bridges, after 5 years of demand

The city of Greater Noida, which has long lacked foot-over bridges (FOBs), is on the verge of significant change as Greater Noida authority on Tuesday initiated tenders for the construction of at least eight FOBs throughout the city, officials aware of the development said on Wednesday.

While five FOBs have been planned for Greater Noida, three others have been scheduled for Greater Noida West, they added.

“The tenders for the FOBs have been released on Tuesday on a build-operate-transfer (BOT) contract model. The locations for the FOBs have been selected after considering RITES (Rail India Technical and Economic Service) survey as well as keeping in mind the demand of the public following meetings of the Authority officials with residents. Suggestions were also taken from the traffic police in selecting the locations,” said Amandeep Duli, additional chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority.

The identified FOB locations include Omega Shopping Complex in Omega 1, Collectorate office in Surajpur, Durga Talkies Junction in Ecotech-2, Kailash Hospital in Knowledge Park-1, Apeejay International School in Knowledge Park-3, Ek Murti roundabout in Sector 16B, Nirala Estate Township and Artha SEZ in Techzone-4, and Supertech Eco Village and Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital in Sector 1, Greater Noida.

Currently, Greater Noida suffers from a lack of FOBs, posing safety risks for pedestrians who must cross main roads without proper infrastructure. The situation not only endangers pedestrians but also contributes to traffic congestion.

“The demand for FOBs has been an ongoing concern for residents, with appeals to the authority for this basic amenity spanning several years,” said Manish Kumar, a resident of Supertech Ecovillage-1.

Harinder Bhati, a member of the Active Citizen Team, a residents’ volunteer group, highlighted the five-year quest by residents to secure FOBs, with their most recent request conveyed to the authority officials in July 2022.

“We have been writing to the Greater Noida authority for the last five years to provide residents with the basic amenity of an FOB, but there has been no action yet. Most recently, we had raised the demand with the authority officials on July 26 this year,” said Bhati.

Now, residents are hoping that the FOBs will prove to be convenient for pedestrians in the city. However, tenders have been floated by the authority for construction FOBs earlier as well, but they had failed to get any bidder.

According to data available on the e-tender website of the Uttar Pradesh government, the authority has floated eight tenders for FOBs in Greater Noida between August 2021 and December 2022.

While previous tenders for FOB construction had failed to attract bidders, the recent tender modifications aim to make the contracts more appealing.

“Now, we have made some changes in the tender’s regulations to make it more lucrative for the vendors, so that we can get some bids. For example, earlier the tenders were floated for a license duration of 15 years, but now the time has been increased to 20 years. The project design and construction period will be 12 months from the contract’s date and the maintenance period after construction will be 20 years,” he said.

Officials said these adjustments are expected to make the project appealing to potential vendors and, hopefully, expedite the construction of much-needed FOBs in Greater Noida.

