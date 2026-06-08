A 46-year-old man has died in Greater Noida West after a piece of plaster allegedly fell off a high-rise building and hit him as he was exiting the society on his Harley-Davidson bike, causing him to lose control and crash into an aluminium mesh, police said on Sunday.

Greater Noida West: Man dies after falling plaster causes him to crash his bike

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The incident took place on Saturday and the victim was identified as Ravindra Chawla, a resident of Ambar by Arihant Society in Sector 1. He worked at a private company and is survived by his parents, wife, and two children — a four-year-old son and an 18-year-old daughter. He was the sole breadwinner of the family, police added.

According to police, the maintenance in-charge of the society has been arrested in relation with the incident.

An officer aware of the investigation said the incident took place around 4:30pm on Saturday as Chawla was going to a nearby shop on his bike. Some plaster, identified to be from the 19th floor of D-Block, fell on him

“Due to the sudden impact, Chawla lost control. He was not wearing a helmet and his head rammed into an aluminium mesh fitted in a shaft,” said the officer, adding that the victim sustained severe head injuries.

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Tushar Jyoti Panda, president of the Ambar by Arihant Apartment Owners’ Association (AOA), said he was rushed to Yatharth Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Days before the incident, the AOA said they had written to the district administration and the builder, flagging concerns over the condition of the plaster. However, builder Kaushal Jain of Citycon Buildwell told HT, “Except for structural safety, maintenance and other things come under the AOA.”

Panda said the AOA first raised the plaster issue in 2022, after which the builder agreed to complete the work. “When nothing happened, we approached the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Rera) in 2024. After Rera’s intervention, the builder started work, but for the last eight months, maintenance has halted again. Whenever we try to approach him, he makes excuses.”

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According to the AOA, plaster has been falling off more frequently over the last year. After a similar incident last month, they sent letters to the builder and the district administration. “We have sent three emails to the builder and two to the district administration. We did not receive any reply,” Panda said.

Ambar by Arihant, a four-tower, 19-floor society in Sector 1, Greater Noida West, was completed in December 2019 and houses 628 families.

Jain, the builder, said, “After completion, I looked after maintenance for two years in good faith. In 2023, I handed over the society to the AOA following an election. I have documents to prove this. Except for structural safety, the AOA is responsible for maintenance. It is easy to blame the builder, but when they have taken over maintenance and possession in writing, why would I maintain the exterior?”

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Jain added, “It was an unfortunate accident, and I have sympathy for the family. But blaming only the builder is not appropriate.”

When HT contacted, Anuj Nehra, sub-divisional magistrate of Dadri, regarding the repeated complaints filed by the AOA, she said, “The issue was not in my knowledge. I will have to check.”

On the complaint of Chawla’s family, police registered a case against the builder. “A case under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the BNS has been registered against the builder and the maintenance in-charge at Bisrakh police station,” said Jitendra Kumar, assistant commissioner of police, Central Noida.

A senior police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “Maintenance in-charge Deepak was arrested and sent to jail. Further investigation is underway and charges against the builder are being probed.”

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Amit Gupta, a resident, said, “We have raised funds for Chawla’s family, who have been living in our society on rent for the last three years. The family is devastated.”