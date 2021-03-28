Guard’s murder at cash firm: Former security manager arrested

Noida: A 33-year-old former security manager of a cash and logistics company in Sector 2 was arrested on Saturday night in connection with the killing of a security guard of the company more than a month ago.

The suspect had also worked in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) as an assistant commandant, police said, adding that he was fired by the Noida company in September last year.

The incident had taken place on February 9 when Uttam Kesharwani, the security guard, was shot dead by a masked intruder in a robbery bid at the cash management company. The incident was caught in CCTV cameras, police said.

“Teams had been formed to look into the case. We had obtained the data of former employees of the company as the case from the very beginning suggested the involvement of someone familiar with the layout of the premises,” said Kumar Rannvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 1.

Police have identified the suspect as Arun Gehlot, a resident of Delhi’s Najafgarh. He was nabbed by Sector 20 police from near the Rajnigandha underpass, police said, adding that the revolver used in the crime was also recovered from him.

“During the struggle of the suspect with the security guard, his mask had come undone. Worried that he would be recognized, he had shot the guard before fleeing,” said Singh.

Police officials said that Gehlot had joined CRPF in 2003 and was relieved in 2014 as an assistant commandant, after which he started working as a private security head. He had joined the Noida company in 2018 as the regional security manager, they said.

An employee of the company, on condition of anonymity, said that there had been complaints regarding Gehlot’s behaviour and when the firm did lay-offs during the pandemic, he was let go in September last year.

Police said that Gehlot was incensed after getting fired as he claimed that he had helped the firm a lot financially, and wanted to get back at them for which he devised the robbery plan. “He was familiar with the security system. He came to Noida on late February 8, but while breaching the premises he was intercepted by the guard,” said Singh.

The police officials said that the murder was not pre-planned and that the suspect does not have any other criminal history. He was produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.