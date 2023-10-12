Gym trainer arrested for raping a minor in Greater Noida

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a former neighbour at a hotel in Noida’s Badalpur locality on Monday, said police, adding that a report is also being prepared to take strict action against the hotel as they allowed entry to a minor without checking her identity card.

Police said the victim, a resident of Badalpur, is a student of class 9. Her father, in his complaint to the police, said, “On Monday afternoon, Ritik Gurjar, 20, a gym trainer, approached my daughter and asked to meet to discuss something important.”

“On the pretext of chatting, he took her to a hotel in Badalpur locality around 5pm and allegedly rape her, after threatening her with dire consequences,” said station house officer Brahmpal Singh. adding that after the incident, the minor returned home and narrated the ordeal to her parents.

Subsequently, she and her parents reached the Badalpur police station to file a complaint against Gurjar.

The SHO said, “On a complaint given by the survivor and her father, a rape case under Section 376 and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) Act was registered against the suspect, and he was arrested from the Duryai area on Wednesday evening.”

Police said during investigation, it came to light that the suspect had submitted a 21-year-old girl’s Aadhaar at a hotel to gain entry with the girl. As hotel staff did not match the girl’s face with the photo on the Aadhaar card, Gurjar was able to take the girl along with him. A report is being prepared to take strict action against the hotel management, said police, adding that further investigations are underway.

