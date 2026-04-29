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    Several flats on fire at Ghaziabad's Gaur Green Avenue high-rise; firefighting underway

    Chief fire officer Rahul Pal said the fire began in a flat on the ninth floor before spreading to upper levels of the residential tower.

    Updated on: Apr 29, 2026 12:00 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    Gaur Green Avenue fire: Firefighting operations were underway on Wednesday morning after a blaze broke out in multiple flats of the Gaur Green Avenue high-rise in Indirapuram, with flames spreading across the ninth, tenth and eleventh floors, officials said.

    A massive fire broke out at Gaur Green Avenue in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, on Wednesday morning. (Sakib Ali/ HT Photo)
    A massive fire broke out at Gaur Green Avenue in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, on Wednesday morning. (Sakib Ali/ HT Photo)

    No casualties or injuries had been reported till the filing of this report, they said.

    Chief fire officer Rahul Pal said the fire began in a flat on the ninth floor before spreading to upper levels of the residential tower.

    ALSO READ | Ghaziabad: Woman killed, 3 injured as car rams e-rickshaw in Indirapuram

    “Our teams are working to control the fire, and it is expected that 5-6 flats are on fire. We are trying to break open the doors of the flats to carry on firefighting. The fire started in a flat on the ninth floor and then spread to the other floors. About 5-6 flats were engulfed in fire and also suffered damage to household items,” Pal said.

    Around six fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames. Officials said the exact cause of the fire would be known only after the blaze was fully extinguished.

    ALSO READ | Police: Woman jumped to death from high-rise in Indirapuram

    The blaze sent thick plumes of smoke into the sky, visible from several kilometres away.

    Many commuters in Indirapuram, as well as those travelling on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and the Hindon elevated road, recorded videos of the fire and shared them on social media.

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    News/Cities/Noida News/Several Flats On Fire At Ghaziabad's Gaur Green Avenue High-rise; Firefighting Underway
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