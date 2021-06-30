Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Heat wave continues in Noida, respite likely by weekend
noida news

Heat wave continues in Noida, respite likely by weekend

Noida recorded its second consecutive heat wave on Wednesday aided by hot, westerly winds coupled with a delay in the arrival of the southwest monsoon to the National Capital Region (NCR)
By HT Correspondent, Noida
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 11:31 PM IST
HT Image

Noida recorded its second consecutive heat wave on Wednesday aided by hot, westerly winds coupled with a delay in the arrival of the southwest monsoon to the National Capital Region (NCR).

Weather analysts predicted another heat wave on Thursday, with a some respite over the weekend.

A heat wave occurs when the maximum temperature is at least 45°C and above, or is over 40°C and at the same time above 5°C of the season’s average. According to the India Meteorological Department, Noida’s maximum temperature for Wednesday was 43 degrees Celsius (°C), which was 6°C above average and the same as Tuesday. The minium temperature was 30°C on Wednesday, while it was 28.8°C on Tuesday.

The city had suffered its first heat wave on March 29 when the temperature was 40.5°C, which was 7°C above the seasonal average and also the first heat wave to be realised in March in 76 years.

At the Safdarjung monitoring station, considered average for the NCR, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 43.5°C and 28.2°C, respectively.

“The heat wave will continue on Thursday as well, primarily due to very dry weather and warm westerly winds from Rajasthan. There are chances of slight respite due to formation of convective clouds that may lead to some drizzle on Friday and Saturday, as slight change in wind directions from westerly to north-westerly winds may bring in some moisture from central Pakistan. However, soon after July 4, the mercury will rise and though there will not be heat waves, the condition will still be warm as mercury is likely to hover around 40°C,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, meteorology and climate change, Skymet.

He added that there are few chances that the southwest monsoon will advance before July 8.

“There are chances that the south-west monsoon, which is currently stuck in the foothills of Himalayas, will advance further from the foothills of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh only after or around July 8,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan light up Instagram with their gorgeous photo

Rare venomous snake found in Uttarakhand, first in the state

Puppy gets a smaller puppy pal and she can’t control her excitement. Watch

Man’s tweet about his house help saving to buy her daughter a laptop wins hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Gold Price Today
Raj Kaushal
Covaxin
LinkedIn
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP