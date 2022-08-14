Heightened security in Noida ahead of Independence Day

Ahead of Independence Day celebrations on Monday, Gautam Budh Nagar police beefed up surveillance while extra deployment of force has also been initiated, especially in sensitive areas across the district.

Over 3,500 personnel have been deployed to safeguard Gautam Budh Nagar, especially the urban areas of Noida and Greater Noida. Social media activities of people are also being monitored and identified handles have been kept on surveillance, police said.

Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (law and order) said, “We have deployed security at all the nine borders of the district with neighbouring cities and states. All suspicious vehicles are also being checked and stopped at borders. We will ensure that there is no activity that may cause unrest during Independence Day celebrations on August 15”.

Guest houses and hotels across the district are also under vigilance. Officials have been asked to carry out patrolling with armed personnel while station house officers (SHOs) were told to speak to residents in their respective areas so that they can inform police about any suspicious activity.

ADCP Singh added that anti-sabotage teams and bomb disposal squads have been deployed for security checks at all vital points and police units are on a high alert.

“We are holding regular meetings with officials of nearby districts and exchanging information regarding the whereabouts of known criminals. We will also be using drones to keep a close watch on people. Our social media team is also on their toes and we will take stringent action against people who are trying to spread fake news and rumours,” ADCP Singh added.