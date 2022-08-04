Hiked circle rates in Ghaziabad to come into effect on Monday

Ghaziabad: The proposed circle rates this year in Ghaziabad are likely to prevail from August 8 as the finance department received only 22 objections from across the district till Wednesday, the last date for filing any objections. Officials said that the proposed rates, with an average hike of 10%-15%, will prevail from Monday.

In 2016, the administration had proposed an average hike of 5%-10% in circle rates for all localities across the district. Thereafter, the rates were increased randomly for some localities. Officials said there was a hike of 5% in some localities while in others, the hike proposed was as high as 20% in the subsequent years. In 2020 and 2021, the hike was almost negligible due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the hike proposed this year is uniform for all localities spread across the district.

District officials, including sub-registrars, tehsildars and lekhpals, have conducted a survey of all the localities, even in the rural areas of the district, following which a committee of officials proposed an overall average hike.

“On the last day of filing objections over the proposed hike, we received only 22 objections in which some residents have requested to increase the rates in their areas while in others there is a request for lowering of rates. These will be disposed of on August 5. Since there are few objections, the proposed hike in rates will prevail and increased rates will come into effect from August 8,” said Vivek Srivastava, additional district magistrate (finance and revenue).

The circle rate issued by the district magistrate is the minimum rate on which a property is sold and the same rates are taken into consideration during the registration of properties.

Generally, the development agencies, such as the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) or the Uttar Pradesh Housing Board sell properties on their defined rates, which are termed as sector rates. Any subsequent sale is taken up on circle rates.

The average hike in circle rates has been proposed for both city and rural areas this financial year.

The circle rates are defined for residential and commercial properties on the basis of location of property on a particular road width. The categories include properties with different road widths – up to 9 metres, 9 metres to less than 18 metres and more than 18 metres.

According to the revised circle rates, buying or selling a property in Kaushambi will be the costliest in Ghaziabad. The existing rates range from ₹72,500- ₹79,700 per square metre (sqm) while the rates will increase in the range of ₹85,000- ₹95,000 per sqm for residential properties.

Likewise, the rates are proposed in the range of ₹77,000- ₹85,000 per sqm in Vaishali; ₹76,000- ₹84,000 per sqm in Indirapuram and ₹66,000- ₹73,000 per sqm in Vasundhara depending on different road widths.

The proposed rates mean that Kaushambi, Indirapuram, Vaishali, Ramprastha, Suryanagar and Chandra Nagar are among the top localities having highest proposed rates.

“The localities in trans-Hindon are saturated and their nearness to Delhi has led to increase in rates. However, there is little scope of housing expansion here. The rates in other prime localities are low and the rates are lowered further in areas adjacent to Delhi-Meerut Road where work for the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) is in progress. Likewise, the rates are also low in areas near to the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and Eastern Peripheral Expressway. So, there is ample scope of housing expansion here,” said Rajendra Tyagi, councillor from Raj Nagar.

On the other hand, the rates for property in malls at Kaushambi are also going to be the costliest.

Presently, the range of rates is ₹90,000- ₹99,000 per sqm in Kaushambi and this is proposed to be hiked in the range of ₹103,000- ₹113,000 per sqm.

Likewise, properties in Indirapuram malls are proposed in the range of ₹92,000- ₹101,000 per sqm while those in Vaishali are also proposed to have similar rates.

