Hindon river revival plan: Ghaziabad identifies polluting sources

The latest plan for rejuvenation of river Hindon, prepared by the Ghaziabad administration on directions of the state government, has spelt out the various polluting sources affecting the water quality, including untapped drains, non-compliant industrial units and low capacity utilisation of sewage treatment plants.

Last year, the state government directed officials of the Saharanpur and the Meerut divisions to chalk out a plan for reviving the dying Hindon, which had become a giant stinking drain with its polluted waters have also contaminated the groundwater in several villages in western Uttar Pradesh districts.

The river originates from Saharanpur and culminates in river Yamuna near Momnathal in Greater Noida. In Ghaziabad, it spans a distance of 55 kilometres and spread over an area of about 60.766 hectares.

According to the rejuvenation plan, the Ghaziabad district has eight untapped and one partially tapped drains emptying into the river. These include five drains that carry mixed (industrial and residential discharge) and three that carry domestic discharge besides one exclusively carrying industrial discharge. They run through Arthala, Karhera, Dasna, Meerut Road, Sahibabad, Jawli, Indirapuram, Pratap Vihar and Hindon Vihar before emptying into the river.

According to officials, the river receives about 351.04MLD (million litres per day) discharge, including 336MLD of sewage discharge.

“The revival plan, chalked out by the Saharanpur and Meerut divisions, details the various sources affecting the river. It also lists several short- and long-term measures. The short-term measures include dredging, bio-remediation of drain water, plantation and other works for which necessary instructions have been issued to departments. For the long-term, the state government will provide funds as there is a huge investment involved,” said Vikramaditya Malik, chief development officer (CDO) of Ghaziabad.

“Different agencies have also been asked to prepare project reports for tapping drains and to ensure that polluting units comply with recycling norms,” the CDO said.

The plan has also highlighted 222 different units such as tanneries, slaughterhouses, distilleries, textile units, pulp and paper mills, sugar mills and others that contribute about 15.4MLD of the total discharge in Hindon. About 61 of these units are not complying with pollution control norms.

“We have already started the enforcement measures and regular inspection is being done to ensure that units only let out treated water,” said Utsav Sharma, regional officer, Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board.

The district also has eight sewage treatment plants -- three at Indirapuram, two at Dundahera and one each of Govindpuram, Morti and Madhuban Bapudham. According to the report, these plants have a combined installed capacity of 480MLD while their present capacity utilisation is about 336MLD.

Besides the eight STPs, the district also has two common effluent treatment plants in Loni with an installed capacity of 7.8MLD but their capacity utilisation is zero.

“Efforts are on to ensure that the STPs work at full capacity and some of the STPs having low capacity utilisation is due to fact that enough population have not moved to these residential pockets and the outflow of sewage is low. Once more people move into these areas over a period of time, the STP capacity will be fully utilised,” said Rakesh Kumar Gupta, chief engineer, Ghaziabad Development Authority.

Environmentalists said different state governments in the past have tried to revive the river but in vain.

“The river rejuvenation (along with its two tributaries – Krishni and Kali) need a strong will, unified plan, approach and funds which could run into thousands of crores. An audit of previous funds diverted for river rejuvenation should also need an audit. River’s demarcation and restoration are also a must for sustainable flow,” said Akash Vashishtha, a city-based environmentalist.

“The water bodies located alongside the river stretches need immediate revival and must be made free of encroachments. Once these are revived, the river will receive more water. Plantation alongside the river boundaries and public awareness is also a must along with carrying out the plan in timebound manner,” said Vikrant Sharma, another city-based environmentalist.

