Man assaulted after bike-borne men spot him with muslim woman in Ghaziabad

A 20-year-old Hindu man in Ghaziabad was allegedly thrashed by a group of bike-borne Muslim men on Wednesday near Hapur Chungi when he was travelling with a Muslim woman on a bike, police said. They added that one suspect, identified as Rahis Ahmadan has been arrested, while efforts are underway to identify and nab others.

Police said that the victim man, identified as Rajat Kumar, and the woman are colleagues and work together at a multi-speciality hospital in Raj Nagar Extension. They added that the woman is a resident of a locality under Kavi Nagar police station limits.

According to police, Kumar in his complaint at Kavi Nagar police station said that he made a stopover at a fuel station to charge his tank while he was coming from Raj Nagar Extension. The police said that during investigation, it was revealed that he was he was on his bike along with the woman.

From there onwards, several men on bikes started following him from there and stopped him near the Hapur Chungi intersection barely 500 metres from the Kavi Nagar police station, Kumar stated in his complaint..

“During our investigation, it was discovered that the suspects knew the man and woman. Upon seeing them together, they objected to the woman on why she was roaming with him. We have arrested one suspect from the spot while a search is on for others,” said Abhishek Srivastava, ACP (Kavi Nagar).

An FIR under sections 147 (rioting), 341 (wrongful confinement) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Kavi Nagar police station, police said.

“As per our investigation, there were about 4-5 men and they will be arrested soon,” said Nipun Agarwal, DCP (city).

