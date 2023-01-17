Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Human foetus found in Noida drain

Human foetus found in Noida drain

noida news
Updated on Jan 17, 2023 11:55 PM IST

Police officers said the foetus is male and prima facie was five to six months old at the time of its death

The foetus has been sent for autopsy and the police have registered a case against unidentified persons at Phase 1 police station under section 315 of the Indian Penal Code.
ByHT Correspondent, Noida

Sanitation workers found a human foetus while cleaning a drain in Harola near Sector 6, Noida on Tuesday morning. Police officers said the foetus is male and prima facie was five to six months old at the time of its death.

The foetus has been sent for autopsy and the police have registered a case against unidentified persons at Phase 1 police station under section 315 (act done with intent to prevent a child being born alive, or to cause it to die after its birth) of the Indian Penal Code.

“The foetus was found by Noida Authority’s sanitation workers. The supervisor of the sanitation workers informed us,” said Ashutosh Dwivedi, additional deputy commissioner of police (Noida).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP