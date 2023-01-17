Human foetus found in Noida drain

Sanitation workers found a human foetus while cleaning a drain in Harola near Sector 6, Noida on Tuesday morning. Police officers said the foetus is male and prima facie was five to six months old at the time of its death.

The foetus has been sent for autopsy and the police have registered a case against unidentified persons at Phase 1 police station under section 315 (act done with intent to prevent a child being born alive, or to cause it to die after its birth) of the Indian Penal Code.

“The foetus was found by Noida Authority’s sanitation workers. The supervisor of the sanitation workers informed us,” said Ashutosh Dwivedi, additional deputy commissioner of police (Noida).