Noida News
noida news

Humid day in Noida, rain likely on Monday

High humidity and clear sky made outdoors uncomfortable for residents in Noida, with rains keeping away on Sunday
By HT Correspondent, Noida
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 11:56 PM IST
High humidity and clear sky made outdoors uncomfortable for residents in Noida, with rains keeping away on Sunday. The weather analysts said that the city may witness light to moderate rains on Monday that will bring down the mercury.

On Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded maximum and minimum temperatures for Noida at 36°C and 28°C against 36°C and 28.5°C a day earlier.

According to the IMD, the daytime temperature may hover around 33°C on Monday. “There is a possibility of moderate rains on Monday. The maximum and minimum temperatures may hover around 33°C and 28°C,” said an official at IMD.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (meteorology and climate change) of Skymet, said, “The low pressure monsoon trough that had been oscillating is likely to pass over the western region of UP, Haryana and Delhi, leading to high possibility of light to moderate rains on Monday. The intensity of rainfall will spike from Tuesday onwards bringing the mercury down. There is a high possibility of rains till July 28.”

The monsoon trough line is a low pressure moisture laden line that expands from northern plain to eastwards towards Bay of Bengal.

Meanwhile, at the Safdarjung monitoring station, considered average for the National Capital Region, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 37.3°C, three notches above the season’s average and 27.7°C, the season’s average, respectively. The humidity level oscillated between 89% and 58%, the IMD said.

