Ghaziabad: VHP, Bajrang Dal stage protest, allege Nuh violence was planned

Hundreds of members and supporters of right-wing organisations Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Bajrang Dal on Wednesday took out marches in Ghaziabad to protest against the communal clashes that ensued in Haryana’s Nuh between groups of Hindus and Muslims on Monday.

Bajrang Dal workers and VHP workers took to the streets to mark their protest against the violence in Nuh, Haryana, in Indirapuram. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The protests were held in Indirapuram and at the city’s commercial hub of Navyug Market on Wednesday morning, amid tight police security.

The protesters also burnt effigies at the two protest sites even as police tried to intervene and stop them. No untoward incident or violence was reported during either of the marches, the police said on Wednesday evening.

“The protest stook place in the morning and remained peaceful. The local intelligence also kept watch on protesters,” said Shubham Patel, deputy commissioner of police (trans-Hindon).

Alok Garg, city president of the VHP, said, “This protest was against the attack on Hindus in Nuh and we maintain that it was planned. The attackers were armed with weapons and targeted pilgrims in Nuh. Our protest was to condemn the attack and also against the lax attitude of authorities in Nuh who did not act tough on the violence. We demand that those who are still trapped in sensitive places be evacuated to safer places. Those who have suffered should be compensated.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The VHP was also supported in its protest by right-wing outfit Bajrang Dal.

“Such attacks which happened in Nuh should be stopped. It was a historical yatra by pilgrims that came under attack. The authorities there had no information about the weapons. We are keeping an eye on the situation and will act as directed by our senior members,” said Neeraj Bajrangi, city convener, Bajrang Dal.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi to ensure that there is no hate speech or violence during protest rallies in the National Capital Region in response to the violence in Haryana’s Nuh.

Two home guards and four civilians were killed in the communal violence which broke out in Haryana’s Nuh on July 31. The protests have since spread to Gurugram and nearby regions, prompting authorities to issue prohibitory orders in Faridabad, Palwal, and Gurugram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police said the protest in Navyug Market was held at the bus stand.

“The protesters gathered at Navyug Market and went to the bus stand where they burnt the effigy. About 500 people took part in the protest and we deployed sufficient police force to maintain the law and order. No untoward incident took place and the protest ended peacefully,” said Nipun Agarwal, deputy commissioner of police (city).