IITGL launches industrial plot scheme in G Noida

GREATER NOIDA: The Integrated Industrial Township Greater Noida Limited (IITGL) launched an industrial plot scheme which will be open for applicants from September 24 to October 16 this year. The well-planned, zero-waste discharge township is located in Greater Noida, along the Delhi-Mumbai industrial corridor, said officials on Sunday.

People can apply for plots under this scheme at www.iitgnl.com, they added.

Narendra Bhooshan, chief executive officer (CEO) of IITGL, said, “People can download the application form from the official website and submit it after attaching documents mentioned in it. Eligible companies will get plots following a lucky draw.”

Companies getting at least 60 out of 100 will be eligible to take part in the allotment process. The marks will be given on the basis of criteria fixed and mentioned in the brochure. Companies have to fulfill conditions such as financial strength, work experience in industrial projects, net worth, and turn over, among others, said the officials.

It is an open-ended scheme and will continue till all the plots are allotted. The allotment process is scheduled from October 1 to October 16, 2021. “Plots allotted from October 1 to 16 will be removed from the list, and the remaining ones will be allotted then on. The scheme will close only after the entire industrial space is allotted,” said an official of IITGNL, requesting anonymity.

The scheme has plots of 18,600 square metres X 54,600 square metres. An applicant will have to pay a processing fee of ₹25,000 (non-refundable), and 10% of the total plot cost as security money (refundable). After the allotment is completed, the applicant will have to deposit another 30% of the total plot cost, and the remaining amount later, the officials added.

As of now, the IITGL has at least 260 acres of industrial land -- meant for research and development (R&D) units earlier -- which can be allotted for related projects. It is 40 kilometres away from the Jewar airport project site, and the land use change was done from R&D to any kind of non-polluting industrial units in 2020-end.

The Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh had formed the IITG in Gautam Budh Nagar in August 2016, and the IITGL started allotting industrial plots in an integrated township spread over 747 acres to the developers from 2017. 50% of the total 747 acres available is earmarked for industrial usage and the remaining for residential and commercial purposes. The authority has already allotted land to several China-based home appliances companies, and they are setting up their units in the township.

Mumbai-based developer, Shapoorji Pallonji, will develop the township near the Jewar airport project site. The Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), the special purpose vehicle of the state government, is developing the Jewar airport in Greater Noida, and the Switzerland company Zurich AG, the concessionaire of the airport project, is engaged in developmental and operational work of the airport project that is likely to become operational in 2024.