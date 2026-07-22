Illegal liquor home delivery racket busted in Noida; one held

With the arrest of a 24-year-old man, the Gautam Budh Nagar excise department claimed to have busted an alleged illegal alcohol home delivery racket, officers said on Tuesday.

Based on the interrogation of the accused, the excise team searched a rented flat being used to store the stock and recovered 27 bottles of imported foreign liquor of premium brands. (Representational image)

The raid -- by excise department inspectors and Sector 113 police team -- was conducted late at Monday night in Sector 73’s Sarfabad area after officials were tiped off that liquor was being delivered to customers on the basis of phone orders.

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According to officials, the accused, originally from Hathras, was caught red-handed while delivering liquor.

Based on his interrogation, the excise team searched a rented flat being used to store the stock and recovered 27 bottles of imported foreign liquor of premium brands and also seized a scooter allegedly used for deliveries and two mobile phones.

During preliminary examination, officials found that the liquor bottles did not bear the mandatory Uttar Pradesh excise QR code, indicating that they had not been procured through authorised retail channels in the state. It was found that the liquor was brought in from Haryana.

District excise officer Subodh Kumar said the operation exposed the racket engaged in the illegal home delivery of liquor by accepting orders over the phone. “The accused was apprehended while making a delivery, and subsequent searches led to the recovery of imported liquor stored in a rented flat. The bottles did not carry Uttar Pradesh QR codes, indicating illegal movement of liquor into the state. Efforts are underway to trace the absconding kingpin and identify the entire racket involved,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} A case has been registered under the Uttar Pradesh Excise Act at the Sector 113 police station. Officials said the alleged operator of the racket is absconding and search operations are underway. The excise department will continue its drive against the illegal sale, transportation and distribution of liquor across the district, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case has been registered under the Uttar Pradesh Excise Act at the Sector 113 police station. Officials said the alleged operator of the racket is absconding and search operations are underway. The excise department will continue its drive against the illegal sale, transportation and distribution of liquor across the district, officials said. {{/usCountry}}