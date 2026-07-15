Illegal mining crackdown: 46L recovered in penalties in a month

GREATER NOIDA: Gautam Budh Nagar authorities have recovered ₹46.39 lakh in penalties over the past month as part of its ongoing crackdown on illegal mining and unauthorised transportation of minor minerals, officials said on Tuesday.

The fine was imposed as the administration acted in 87 cases as part of its district-wide enforcement drive. (HT Archive)

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The fine was imposed as the administration acted in 87 cases as part of its district-wide enforcement drive.

The latest action was undertaken on Sunday (July 12) after a private company was found allegedly carrying out illegal mining at Kakrala village in Sector 80, officials told HT.

The revenue department carried out a demarcation and measurement of the excavated area to assess the extent of the alleged violation, and an excavator deployed at the site was seized, they said, adding that proceedings under the Uttar Pradesh Minor Minerals (Prevention) Rules, 2021 have since been initiated against the company.

In another case, a complaint posted on X triggered a joint inspection by the additional district magistrate (judicial), city magistrate and district mining officer at Sector 107.

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{{^usCountry}} The inspection revealed that nearly 4,065 cubic metres of ordinary soil had allegedly been excavated and transported without obtaining the requisite permission, leading to ₹5 lakh penalty, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The inspection revealed that nearly 4,065 cubic metres of ordinary soil had allegedly been excavated and transported without obtaining the requisite permission, leading to ₹5 lakh penalty, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

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Talking to HT, mining department officials said the administration has stepped up surveillance at vulnerable locations to curb illegal excavation and transportation of minor minerals.

“The district administration is maintaining strict surveillance against illegal mining and transportation across Gautam Budh Nagar. Action is being taken wherever violations are detected, and the enforcement drive will continue,” district mining officer Utkarsh Tripathi told HT.

According to the mining department, enforcement action carried out over the past month resulted in eight cases of illegal mining and 79 cases of illegal transportation. During the drive, authorities seized or challaned 87 vehicles and recovered ₹46,39,860 as penalties from violators.

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The crackdown also led to the seizure of one excavator each in Kasna, Rabupura and Jewar, while five excavators were seized in Dankaur, officials said.

Officials said illegal mining not only results in revenue loss to the government but also poses environmental concerns, including degradation of land, alteration of natural drainage patterns and safety risks in excavation areas.

The district administration said coordinated enforcement involving the mining department, revenue officials and local administration will continue.