Inquiry finds more irregularities in land acquired for Delhi Meerut Expressway project
In a latest inquiry carried out by the Ghaziabad district administration, names of several persons have emerged who allegedly carried out sale deeds related to land at Rasoolpur Sikrod and Matiyala villages even after the notification of land acquisition was issued for the Delhi Meerut Expressway project.
The officials said that the sale deeds were executed in 2016 in the name of a cooperative society, which already stood cancelled in 1999. The administration officials said that the land was meant for the Delhi Meerut Expressway project and previously a similar case emerged in 2016 when FIRs were lodged upon inquiry initiated by then divisional commissioner Prabhat Kumar.
Earlier this month, the state government had also initiated proceedings for recommending the suspension of 2004 batch IAS officer Nidhi Kesarwani, who had served as Ghaziabad district magistrate.
The present case involves an alleged misappropriation of estimated ₹22 crore, said officials. As per norms, the sale/purchase of land is not allowed after a notification is issued under the National Highways Act, 1956 (Section 3d).
“It has emerged in inquiry that the society in whose name the lease deeds were executed, was cancelled in 1999 and the suspect persons also made fake societies in order to pool more land. This was done after the notification was issued on July 3, 2012, while the sale deeds were executed in 2016. The amount involved (as loss to government exchequer) is estimated to be about ₹22 crore,” said Ritu Suhas, additional district magistrate.
Officials said that the anomaly emerged in several land chunk numbers belonging to the two villages, while an inquiry is also on for other land numbers of the said villages. They added that the pooling of the land by the cancelled society also allegedly violated the provisions of the UP Imposition of Ceiling on Land Holdings Act, 1960. They also suspect that some of the cases may have been put into arbitration with the district administration in order to get more land compensation for the amassed land.
In connection with the findings of the inquiry, the Ghaziabad district administration has forwarded a complaint to the police for lodging of an FIR against the office-bearers of the cooperative society in question.
“We are in process of receiving the complaint and an FIR will be lodged at the earliest. Police will start with immediate investigation and if need be, a larger team may also be roped in,” said Nipun Agarwal, superintendent of police (city 1).
In connection with the previous inquiry which unearthed the alleged scam, the then divisional commissioner Prabhat Kumar in 2017, had set up a detailed probe after complaints that certain officials allegedly connived with private persons and purchased land after notification was issued for the expressway. Later, the suspects allegedly got the land purchased in the names of their relatives.
Three cops booked for negligence after suspect flees from custody in GB Nagar
Gautam Budh Nagar Police on Friday booked three police officers for alleged negligence after a suspect fled their custody at Jewar police station, officials said. According to police, Amit was arrested on Wednesday under Section 8/20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Police had recovered around 1.5 kilogram of marijuana from his possession.
Swatantra Dev Singh becomes leader of UP Upper House
Jal Shakti and flood control minister Swatantra Dev Singh has been recognised as the leader of the House in the Vidhan Parishad. Giving this information here an Upper House spokesman said that Vidhan Parishad chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh recognised Swatanra Dev Singh as the House leader, on Friday, before the commencement of the session of the UP legislature on Monday.
Since 2017, only six deceased organ donations carried out at city’s public hospitals
Mumbai: Since 2017, public hospitals in the city have carried out only six deceased organ donations, reveals data from the Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC). A negligible contribution, despite the heavy patient footfall in these facilities. “Mumbai's public hospitals have tremendous potential for organ donations,” said Dr Bharat Shah, general secretary, Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre. According to Shah, the city has around 40 registered organ transplant centres, including four public hospitals.
Gears turning, Delhi’s civic bodies to merge on Saturday
As the unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi comes into existence from Sunday, marking an end to a decade old trifurcation experiment of decentralisation of urban local governance in the capital, the special officer and commissioner, appointed by the Centre on Friday, will have a busy couple of months as several challenges -- setting uniform regulations and tax regimes, and tackling the crippling financial crisis, among others -- lie ahead for the new administration.
Three held for defrauding ATM card users in Gautam Budh Nagar
Three suspects were arrested by Gautam Budh Nagar Police on Thursday for allegedly defrauding ATM users by swapping debit cards on the pretext of helping them and withdrawing money from their accounts. The gang was active in the Delhi-NCR region, said police. The suspects have been identified as Manish, 30, Sumit, 35, and Hariom, 28, — all hailing from Bulandshahr district. They were arrested near an ATM kiosk in Kasna area of Greater Noida.
