Integrated industrial township in Greater Noida to be connected with air, rails

The Greater Noida authority is taking steps to connect the integrated industrial township in Greater Noida with Jewar airport, Metro and railway, said Narendra Bhooshan, chief executive officer of the authority, on Sunday.

“We have started taking measures so that this township, which earned appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the recent national Gati Shakti event in Delhi, gets connectivity with Jewar airport, Aqua Line Metro corridor, dedicated freight corridor on the Indian Railways, and Bodaki transport hub. We will build roads on small stretches as the township,” said Bhooshan, who is also the CEO of the Integrated Industrial Township Greater Noida Limited (IITGL).

Bhooshan said this during an event where he allotted a 64,000 square metres land in the township to a foreign company which will manufacture components of LED with an investment of ₹600 crore. A total of five big companies have already bought nearly 200 acres in the township, and as of now, the IITGL has at least 200 acres of industrial land which can be allotted for industrial projects.

In August, 2016, the Uttar Pradesh government formed the industrial authority -- IITGL -- in Gautam Budh Nagar. In 2017, the IITGL started allotting industrial plots in an integrated township spread over 747 acres. Mumbai-based developer Shapoorji Pallonji developed the township located around 40 kilometres away from the Jewar airport site. Nearly 50% of 747 acres is earmarked for industrial usage, and the rest for residential and commercial purposes.

This township is first of its kind, which will work on “plug and play” mode. This means the company can start the operations right after allotment as the basic facilities, including drainage, sewage, waste management, roads among other services are already laid out.

“Greater Noida has ranked 12th in ease of doing business, and we are trying to top the list by providing transparent and hassle-free services to the investors. We aim to help them in setting up businesses and then create job opportunities for the youth in this region,” said Bhooshan, adding, “This township will discharge zero waste into soil, recycle waste water and solid waste, and also provide the best services to companies.”

