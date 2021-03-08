International Women’s Day: 1,000 take part in race in Noida

NOIDA: The Noida authority on Monday organised a race for women on the occasion of the International Women’s Day. The event that started at Noida Stadium in Sector 21A saw a participation of around 1,000 women, officials said.

“We organised the race to honour women for their courage. We appealed to everyone on this day that they should work on sanitation services, in association with the authority, to make Noida number 1 city in the Swachh Survey 2021. We celebrated the women’s day as swachhta day,” said Praveen Mishra, additional chief executive officer, Noida authority.

The race was held in three different categories -- 1km race for women below the age of 14 years, 2km for age group of 14 to 30 years and another 2km for women above 30 years. In each category, the authority selected five women and gave them prize money -- ₹51,000 for 1st position, ₹41,000 for 2nd, ₹31,000 for 3rd, ₹21,000 for 4th and ₹10,000 for 5th position in the competition. The event started at 7:45am and ended at 12pm, the officials said.

The sanitation employees of the Noida authority also participated in the race and were honoured at the event.

Meanwhile, the Greater Noida authority on Monday laid foundation of a pink toilet in Alpha commercial belt to celebrate the day. This toilet will be ready in the next three months, said officials.

The Greater Noida authority will build eight new pink toilets across the city by the end of this year. Besides, It will build 30 toilets at public places in different sectors, including sectors 20, Alpha 1, and Beta 1, the officials said.

“All toilets will be developed on build, operate and transfer model. The private company will recover its cost by earning revenue through advertising boards to be put up at toilets,” said Deep Chand, additional chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority.

The Greater Noida authority is building the toilets under ‘Mission Shakti’, a UP government’s programme that aims to provide safety to women.