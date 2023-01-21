Investment proposals worth 5,87,000 crore signed for Gautam Budh Nagar

The Gautam Budh Nagar industrial department said on Friday that investment proposals worth ₹5,87,000 crore have been signedin the past two months by businesses who want to set up units in Noida, Greater Noida and under the jurisdiction of the Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida).

“We hope that at least 33% of these investment proposals materialise within the next one or two years so that new opportunities can be created and employment generated. We are making efforts so that all of the proposals are realised and the district performs better,” said Anil Kumar, deputy commissioner of the District Industries Centre (DIC), Gautam Budh Nagar.

The Uttar Pradesh government in August 2022 ordered the Noida and Greater Noida authorities and Yeida to organise road shows and events to attract investors to the district. The state government has engaged all departments and industrial bodies in luring investors in the run up to the global investors summit to be held in the state on February 12, said officials.

Gautam Budh Nagar organised a district level summit at Indira Gandhi Kala Kendra building in sector 6 on Friday that was attended by senior officials of all departments as well as industrial bodies.

The District Industries Centre said 884 investment proposals for different departments have been submitted by domestic and international investors so far. Of these, 294 are for medium, small and micro enterprise and export promotion. Of the rest of the proposals, 199 are for Noida, 88 for Greater Noida, 67 are information technology-related proposals, 45 are for Yeida, 41 for handloom units and only one proposal came for a food supply unit.

“We have received proposals for multiple sectors. Soon after the global summit, investors will start setting up units after acquiring land,” said Kumar.

Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, who attended the district summit on Friday, told HT, “Investors from different parts of the country and abroad are lined up to invest in Uttar Pradesh, particularly in Noida, Greater Noida and Jewar, due to the conducive environment for business with best law and order and ease of doing business.”

