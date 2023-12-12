Italian household brands to showcase wares at home decor expo that opens today

The 14th edition of home decor expo is set to begin at India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida from Wednesday. The four-day B2B [business to business] trade show, being organised as a joint initiative with ministry of textiles, will open showcase items from over 30,000 retailers from 600 cities and towns, event organisers said.

Arun Roongta, managing director, Texzone Information Services, which is organising the show, said new exhibitors from Italy, Turkey and other European brands will be participating in the show this time.

“As demand in the Indian home products market is growing at over 20% per annum, retailers and trade buyers are compelled to offer new collections in their stores in keeping with the seasonal trends,” he said.

One of the major highlights of the show will be the Italian pavilion anchored by the Italian Trade Commission, Delhi.

“Five Italian companies will be showcasing their country’s design excellence in home decor, ranging from classical and upholstered furniture, coffee makers, glass accessories and fully customisable modular systems,” said the organisers.

About 400 Indian and international brands and manufacturers specialising in home textiles, home furniture, home décor, housewares and gifts will showcase their products at the show which will end on December 16, they added.

Garment Show of India to end today

The Garment Show of India, which began at the International Trade Expo Centre in Sector 62, Noida, will end on Wednesday. Organisers said over 100 product categories, including the latest high fashion apparel for women, men and children are on display at the show.

“The show aims to bridge the gap between suppliers and buyers in the apparel industry. Here, buyers can find suppliers who have the capacity and flexibility to place small, medium and bulk orders as per the latest demand and season. The show is recognised by the Uttar Pradesh government under the “one district one product” scheme, which provides subsidy to the participating companies to grow their apparel business,” said Rajeev Bansal, national vice-president of Indian Industries Association and General Secretary of Noida Apparel Export Cluster.

