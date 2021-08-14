Jab shortage hits move to increase second dose coverage in Ghaziabad

More than 7,000 Covid-19 vaccines, including 2,203 first doses, were administered till 6pm on Saturday, that was the first ‘second dose day’ observed in the district.

The Uttar Pradesh government had directed that starting August 14, every Saturday will be reserved for beneficiaries scheduled to take their second doses while weekdays will remain open for both first and second-dose recipients.

The district administered 7,313 doses on Saturday with 69.87% of the shots administered to beneficiaries scheduled to take their second doses.

“On Saturday, we reserved about 80% doses for second dose recipients and the remaining for first dose beneficiaries. But many people, including senior citizens, arrived during the day. So, instead of turning them away, we administered the jabs. We have some stock left from the vaccination drive of Friday and will receive more stocks on Sunday for the inoculation drive to be held on Monday,” said Dr GP Mathuria, nodal officer for vaccination.

The district opened 31 centres for the inoculation drive on Saturday. Many first-time beneficiaries also went to take the jab, due to which serpentine queues were observed at many centres. “Since the stock of vaccine was low, we had to curtail operation of several centres,” said Mathuria, adding that six centres in rural areas offered both doses on public demand.

“I came to take the second shot, along with my mother, and it took us about an hour to get the jab. In between, I went to another centre in Kavi Nagar industrial area, but there were long queues there too. I came back to the first centre and waited to take the jab,” said Prateek Pal, who arrived at the vaccination centre at the Sanjay Nagar Combined District Hospital.

Till Saturday, the district administered total 1,684,129 doses, which include 1,366,905 first doses and 317,224 second doses.

Likewise, Uttar Pradesh has so far administered 57,412,747 doses, which include 48,238,092 (84.02%) first doses and 9,174,655 (15.98%) second doses.

Health experts said taking the second dose is very important for protection against Covid-19.

“The strategy of ‘second dose day’ is a good initiative but it needs adequate vaccine stock to make the drive a success. If first dose beneficiaries also arrive on the same day, it will defeat the purpose. Officials must plan accordingly, so that the second dose day is observed in true spirit,” said Dr Ashish Agarwal, president of Indian Medical Association (Ghaziabad chapter).