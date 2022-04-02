Jewar airport authorities focus on tree conservation

A team from the upcoming Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar has transplanted 68 large trees of native species as part of its conservation plan for the ‘green airport’.

According to officials from Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), the airport is being developed with a vision to be India’s leading greenfield airport with an ambitious net zero emission philosophy.

“The airport’s planning, construction, operation and further developments are being undertaken with an aim to minimise the environmental impact. As part of this goal, we have identified a total of 68 trees from various species at the airport project site and we have planned for their transplantation,” Christoph Schnellmann, NIA chief executive officer told HT.

Schnellmann added that a specific area has been earmarked within the airport land for the purpose. Currently, species such as sheesham, mango and neem are being transplanted. All the trees that are being transplanted belong to native species found in the region.

“The process of transplantation is being carried out by following scientific procedures and under the supervision of environmental experts. Organic manure is also being used in the entire process,” said Schnellmann.

Schnellmann added that various other environment-friendly initiatives are also being planned at the upcoming airport that will be executed in a staggered manner through the development phase of the airport. “These initiatives include the use of renewable energy, circular water management, circular waste management, rainwater harvesting and the use of electric vehicles, among others,” he said.

The upcoming airport will be built across 5,000 hectares in Jewar, with 1,334 hectares of land being used in the first phase of the project. Geographically, most of the area has scrub plantations with a few large trees. Located along the banks of the Yamuna river and in the rivershed area of Hindon, it is also home to several animals and birds. Sarus cranes and blackbucks are some of the notable species found in large numbers in the entire area.

The Wildlife Institute of India (WII) has conducted a two-month survey of the area and submitted an inception plan with its observation of the species present, the need for conservation and its magnitude and how it can be implemented .

Apart from the suggestions given by the WII, YIAPL has also made an environment management plan for conservation in the region along with the development of Asia’s largest airport. The construction of the airport is expected to be completed by late 2024, said sources.