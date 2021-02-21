Home / Cities / Noida News / Jewar airport: Service lane parallel to Yamuna E-way likely to be ready by March-end, says Yeida
GREATER NOIDA: A 24-kilometre service lane running parallel to the Yamuna Expressway is likely to be ready by March-end, officials said on Sunday
GREATER NOIDA: A 24-kilometre service lane running parallel to the Yamuna Expressway is likely to be ready by March-end, officials said on Sunday.

This comes as the “Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) is about to resolve issues with some farmers”, which delayed the construction work of the crucial link.

“We have resolved all issues to procure the required land to build the road. We hope to finish the work in a month’s time so that commuters can travel from Greater Noida to Jewar smoothly,” said YEIDA chief executive officer (CEO) Arun Vir Singh.

“This road will also help people having residential properties and industrial plots in Sector 18, 20 and other areas located along the Yamuna Expressway. They can travel within Yamuna’s urban areas without any hassle,” Singh added.

The service lane is of utmost importance because it will provide an additional connectivity, till the Noida International Greenfield Airport at Jewar, where the work is likely to begin by mid-2021. The work on the Noida International Greenfield Airport will start by mid-2021, and operations are scheduled to begin by the end of 2023-24.

The 4-kilometre stretch, in parts at multiple locations, of the 24-kilometre service lane could not be finished because some farmers had refused to give their land. They have now given their land, according to the officials.

In view of the expected traffic pressure, the YEIDA aims to provide multiple connectivity routes ahead of the operations at the airport.

“After the completion of the road project, thousands of commuters travelling between Greater Noida and Jewar won’t have to use the Yamuna Expressway or pay the toll tax. Commuters can easily avoid the Yamuna Expressway, while going to the Noida International Greenfield Airport at Jewar,” according to a YEIDA official.

This road was not built near Galgotias University near Dankaur and at some other places amid issues with land-owning farmers.

