Jewar airport: Survey to finalise compensation for farmers to begin next week

The district administration is set to begin its survey from Monday to finalise the compensation to farmers, whose land is being acquired for the second phase of the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“16 teams will conduct the survey. Ranhera and Kureb are the two big villages which will each get four teams, and Dayanatpur, Karauli Bangar, Mudrah and Birampur will get two teams each. We are now finalising the area of all blocks and will most likely begin the survey by Monday,” said Balram Singh, additional district magistrate (land acquisition).

According to the initial survey, there are 7,164 affected farmers in the area who will be compensated at the rate of ₹3,400 per square metre, as well as with additional benefits under rehabilitation and resettlement process in the Land Acquisition Act, 2013.

Singh said the block boundaries are being decided with online maps, satellite images and physical locations so that there is no duplicacy or overlap while counting homes and family members.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“There will be an extensive questionnaire like a census survey where we will get details of every family member, their age, profession and other properties they own. It is a long process and we plan to complete it in 15 days,” said Singh.

He said additional manpower has been obtained from other government departments as no external private agency is involved in the survey for valuation of properties this time.

The second phase of the airport will be built over 1,365 hectares of which 1,185 hectares is being acquired from farmers. Work is underway on the first phase, which is scheduled to be completed by September 2024 with one terminal building spread over 100,000sqm and a passenger capacity of 12,000,000 per year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

.