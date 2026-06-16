Jewar makes ‘history’: Commercial operations begin at Noida airport

“Growing up, we never thought we would one day fly from the very land where we used to cultivate crops,” Iqbal Khan. He was among the 170 farmers whose land was acquired for the airport project and was onboard one of the first flights from the new Noida International Airport in Jewar, where commercial operations finally kicked off on Monday.

The inaugural IndiGo flight (6E 2278) departed from Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow, at 7.55am and landed at Jewar at 8.45am. (HT Photo)

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The inaugural IndiGo flight (6E 2278) departed from Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow, at 7.55am and landed at Jewar at 8.45am. The Airbus A320 flight carried 182 passengers, including actor and entrepreneur Gul Panag.

The return flight at 10.30am carried the farmers to Lucknow, where they met Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, marking a symbolic recognition of their role in the project.

Welcoming them, the CM reflected on Jewar’s transformation from a largely agrarian region into an emerging aviation, logistics and industrial hub.

“Opportunities come only once; those who recognise them become part of history,” he said.

Adityanath said farmers of UP would now be able to connect their fruits, vegetables, grains and other produce to global markets through the cargo airport and cargo facilities being developed at Noida International Airport.

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{{^usCountry}} “This is just the beginning. Jewar has now written its name in history,” said the CM, adding that youth will be trained and prepared for emerging aviation and industrial opportunities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This is just the beginning. Jewar has now written its name in history,” said the CM, adding that youth will be trained and prepared for emerging aviation and industrial opportunities. {{/usCountry}}

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The airport, spread over 1,300 hectares in Jewar, will handle about 12 million passengers annually in its first phase.

It will be the National Capital Region (NCR)’s second major airport after Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, which is the country’s busiest airport. Upon completion of all phases, the airport will be capable of handling up to 70 million passengers per year, emerging as a major aviation hub for the region and western UP.

One of the travellers taking their first flight from the airport said it was a “defining moment in the history of Noida and the entire NCR”.

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This airport is much more than a transportation hub; it is an economic engine that will fuel investment, employment, tourism, manufacturing, and infrastructure development for decades to come,” said Salil Kumar, director CRC Group, a Noida based real estate group.

Passenger Akash Singh told ANI news agency, “I believe this was essential because Delhi Airport is located near Gurgaon, whereas Noida lacked its own direct connectivity.”

Speaking on the occasion, Union civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu said, “Today is a day of great joy and a historic milestone as the first flight prepares to depart from Noida International Airport.”

“We want to see Noida International Airport grow, not only as a transit hub or a hub for transportation, but as an aerotropolis. When we say aerotropolis, we want to see multiple industries come around this area and create a strong economic base, which is not only going to be catering to the country but also internationally,” Naidu said.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for this airport on November 25, 2021 and inaugurated the project on March 28 this year.

(With inputs from agencies)