Jewar MLA flags weak fire safety infra to CM Yogi

GREATER NOIDA: Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh on Saturday flagged inadequate firefighting infrastructure in Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad to the Uttar Pradesh government, seeking urgent and long-term measures.

Fire officers conduct a mock drill at Shipra Neo in Indirapuram on Saturday (Sakib Ali / HT)

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During a meeting with chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday, Singh said there was a mismatch between the scale of vertical housing and firefighting infrastructure in these districts.

Referring to the recent fires in parts of Greater Noida West and Ghaziabad, Singh wrote in his letter to CM Yogi: “Thousands of families live in these high-rise buildings, which have limited firefighting resources. This is a serious concern.” He added that “the existing firefighting arrangements are not able to respond adequately to upper floors, which increases the risk of loss of life and property.”

Also speaking to HT on Saturday, Singh said that the firefighting preparedness of these rapidly urbanising districts was “inefficient.”

In his letter to the CM, Singh called for deploying higher-capacity fire tenders and hydraulic platforms capable of reaching buildings up to 30–40 storeys. He also sought stricter enforcement of fire safety norms within residential societies.

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{{^usCountry}} “All high-rise buildings must undergo regular inspection and certification of fire safety systems such as sprinklers, alarms and smoke detectors,” Singh said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “All high-rise buildings must undergo regular inspection and certification of fire safety systems such as sprinklers, alarms and smoke detectors,” Singh said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} HT reported on May 2 that equipment shortages remain a challenge in the Gautam Budh Nagar district. “The requirement for the district is 54 fire engines, but we currently have only 28,” said an official, requesting anonymity. “Similarly, there are only 160 firefighters deployed across the district, against the minimum requirement of 300.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} HT reported on May 2 that equipment shortages remain a challenge in the Gautam Budh Nagar district. “The requirement for the district is 54 fire engines, but we currently have only 28,” said an official, requesting anonymity. “Similarly, there are only 160 firefighters deployed across the district, against the minimum requirement of 300.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Singh also emphasised the need for greater awareness and preparedness among residents. “Regular mock drills and awareness programmes for RWAs and residents are essential. Fire safety cannot remain only on paper,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singh also emphasised the need for greater awareness and preparedness among residents. “Regular mock drills and awareness programmes for RWAs and residents are essential. Fire safety cannot remain only on paper,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Another key concern flagged was response time. “This issue is directly linked to the safety of lakhs of citizens. It requires both immediate attention and a long-term policy approach with effective implementation,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another key concern flagged was response time. “This issue is directly linked to the safety of lakhs of citizens. It requires both immediate attention and a long-term policy approach with effective implementation,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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According to officials, the chief minister assured that necessary directions would be issued to the departments concerned.

In a separate letter to CM Yogi, Singh also urged that farmers who gave their land for the Noida International Airport be invited to be part of the first flight once operations begin. He suggested that these farmers be given an opportunity to travel on the inaugural flight and be formally acknowledged for their contribution.

Singh told HT that the firefighting preparedness of these rapidly urbanising districts was clearly inefficient. “There is a major gap between the number of high-rises in these districts and their firefighting systems. In many cases, existing infrastructure is not equipped to respond to emergencies on higher floors. I have urged the government to take immediate as well as long-term measures, including deployment of advanced equipment, stricter enforcement of fire safety norms, and improved emergency response systems,” Singh said.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Maria Khan ...Read More Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023. Read Less

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