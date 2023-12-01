Jewar MLA proposes govt cancer hospital in GB Nagar, writes to CM

Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh on Thursday proposed in the state assembly that a government cancer hospital be set up in Gautam Budh Nagar, stating that the district reels under hazardous environment conditions owing to the severe air pollution during the winter months, putting residents at risk of various illnesses, including lung cancer.

(HT Archive)

The MLA further said the region has been witnessing rapid growth as an industrial and housing hub but lags in terms of healthcare, and a dedicated cancer facility can go a long way in addressing the deficit.

Singh, who represents Jewar assembly constituency, said on Friday, “The Gautam Budh Nagar district has been growing rapidly in various sectors and is already an industrial hub. Now, the Noida international airport is also coming up, which also marks the progress of the district, however, it still lags in terms of healthcare as we lack a dedicated cancer hospital in the district.”

“Being a citizen, I have highlighted the issue in the state assembly and have tried to draw attention towards the dire need for a cancer hospital,: said Singh.

Singh has also written to chief minister Yogi Adityanath, urging him to consider establishing a government cancer hospital in Greater Noida.

He wrote, “Gautam Budh Nagar, a region witnessing rapid growth, also due to the upcoming Noida international airport, lacks the facility of a dedicated cancer hospital. This is an urgent healthcare requirement that needs immediate attention. The availability of such a facility will not only provide accessible and affordable cancer treatment to residents of Jewar and surrounding areas but also be a great step towards enhancing healthcare infrastructure in the region.”

Singh also highlighted that the district, which is a part of the National Capital Region, has been reeling under “poor” air quality every winter. He said the residents are exposed to several health ailments, respiratory disorders and even lung cancer because of the pollution.

“Given the constant polluted environment that we live in, we are vulnerable to several health issues. At present, proper treatment for cancer is only available in private hospitals of the district, and this cannot be afforded by everyone,” he said.

The MLA said opening a cancer facility at the district hospital in Noida or Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida, has been suggested until a dedicated hospital is set up.