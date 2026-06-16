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Kasna: 19-yr-old kills friend in bid to steal gold jewellery, held

A 19-year-old was arrested for killing his friend, 23, over stolen gold and attempting to burn the body in Greater Noida. Investigation ongoing.

Published on: Jun 16, 2026 06:50 AM IST
By HT Correspondent
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Greater Noida A 19-year-old was arrested on Monday for allegedly killing his 23-year-old friend and trying to burn his body in order to flee with the gold that he had stolen from his mother, police said. The victim’s burnt body was found in Greater Noida’s Kasna on Friday.

Upon investigation and scanning CCTV footage of the neighbourhood, the accused Shahjad, 19, a resident of Daularajpura, was arrested on Monday. (Representational image)
Upon investigation and scanning CCTV footage of the neighbourhood, the accused Shahjad, 19, a resident of Daularajpura, was arrested on Monday. (Representational image)

According to police, locals informed them on Friday about a body near the Chirsi Canal in Greater Noida. “A team from Kasna police station reached the spot, and with the help of locals, identified the deceased as Huzaif, 23, a resident of Daularajpura village in Kasna. A part of his body was found burnt,” said Dharmendra Kumar Shukla, station house officer (SHO), Kasna.

Upon investigation and scanning CCTV footage of the neighbourhood, the accused Shahjad, 19, a resident of Daularajpura, was arrested on Monday.

Police said that during interrogation, Shahjad told them that Huzaif wanted to buy a mobile phone and also start an air-conditioner (AC) repair business. For this, he had asked his family members for money, but hey refused to lend. “Huzaif stole four gold bangles of his mother and informed his friends, including Shahjad, about the theft. On the pretext of helping Huzaif in selling the jewellery, Shahjad took him to an isolated place on a bike after they had allegedly consumed drugs. Later, Shahjad killed him by hitting him on the head with a wooden rod and took away the bangles,” said SHO Shukla.

Police recovered a wooden rod, three gold bangles, and the motorcycle used in the crime. The suspect was booked under sections 103(1) (murder) and 238(A) (causing disappearance of evidence) of the BNS at Kasna police station, and further investigation is underway.

 
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