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Khoda set to get water supply in 6 months, say officials

Notably, the Nagar Palika (municipal council) of Khoda, located in Ghaziabad near the border of Gautam Budh Nagar, has about 45,000 households that lack a tapped water supply.

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 06:08 am IST
By Peeyush Khandelwal
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Ghaziabad: A total of 34 residential wards in Khoda will receive water supply in next six months under a project for which foundation stone was laid on Thursday during an event, officials said.

Khoda residents depend on submersibles to get water and also purchased packaged water for daily consumption. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Notably, the Nagar Palika (municipal council) of Khoda, located in Ghaziabad near the border of Gautam Budh Nagar, has about 45,000 households that lack a tapped water supply.

Khoda residents depend on submersibles to get water and also purchased packaged water for daily consumption.

According to officials, the water supply project in Khoda includes laying of water pipelines, constructing six tubewells and a water reservoir and the project has been taken up by the Nagar Palika. “The foundation stone for phase-1 of the project was laid on Thursday. The work will take six months to complete. Tenders for the work have also been floated. Once phase-1 gets underway, the second round of the project will be started, and more tenders will be floated for the remaining 17 residential wards (CHECK). The project has been initiated by the Khoda Nagar Palika to provide water to households,” Shailendra Singh, executive officer of Khoda Nagar Palika, told HT.

Earlier in July 2025, a project aimed at bringing 50 MLD of water to Khoda from Ganga water treatment plants at Pratap Vihar in Ghaziabad got stalled after Noida declined to part with the share of water from its allocation. HT reported about the stalled project on July 22, 2025.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Peeyush Khandelwal

Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh – from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade.

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