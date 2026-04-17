Khoda set to get water supply in 6 months, say officials

Ghaziabad: A total of 34 residential wards in Khoda will receive water supply in next six months under a project for which foundation stone was laid on Thursday during an event, officials said.

Khoda residents depend on submersibles to get water and also purchased packaged water for daily consumption. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

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Notably, the Nagar Palika (municipal council) of Khoda, located in Ghaziabad near the border of Gautam Budh Nagar, has about 45,000 households that lack a tapped water supply.

Khoda residents depend on submersibles to get water and also purchased packaged water for daily consumption.

According to officials, the water supply project in Khoda includes laying of water pipelines, constructing six tubewells and a water reservoir and the project has been taken up by the Nagar Palika. “The foundation stone for phase-1 of the project was laid on Thursday. The work will take six months to complete. Tenders for the work have also been floated. Once phase-1 gets underway, the second round of the project will be started, and more tenders will be floated for the remaining 17 residential wards (CHECK). The project has been initiated by the Khoda Nagar Palika to provide water to households,” Shailendra Singh, executive officer of Khoda Nagar Palika, told HT.

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{{^usCountry}} “Since the water-level in Khoda is depleted, the tubewells will be bored at a depth of 450-500 feet to ensure a regular water supply,” Singh added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Since the water-level in Khoda is depleted, the tubewells will be bored at a depth of 450-500 feet to ensure a regular water supply,” Singh added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh’s cabinet minister for IT and electronics Sunil Sharma laid the foundation stone for the project. He is also MLA from the Sahibabad assembly constituency, which includes Khoda in its jurisdiction. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh’s cabinet minister for IT and electronics Sunil Sharma laid the foundation stone for the project. He is also MLA from the Sahibabad assembly constituency, which includes Khoda in its jurisdiction. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The work has been initiated using funds from the Fifteenth Finance Commission, and all 34 wards will have water pipelines by the end of June or July. The total project cost is about ₹30 crore,” Sharma said on the occasion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The work has been initiated using funds from the Fifteenth Finance Commission, and all 34 wards will have water pipelines by the end of June or July. The total project cost is about ₹30 crore,” Sharma said on the occasion. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Local residents, however, remain sceptical. “We launched several agitations to get water supply to households, but things never materialised…Residents will be satisfied only when the water actually arrives at their households, saving them significant costs they currently incur to get drinking water,” Deepak Joshi, convener of the Khoda Residents’ Association told HT. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Local residents, however, remain sceptical. “We launched several agitations to get water supply to households, but things never materialised…Residents will be satisfied only when the water actually arrives at their households, saving them significant costs they currently incur to get drinking water,” Deepak Joshi, convener of the Khoda Residents’ Association told HT. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier in July 2025, a project aimed at bringing 50 MLD of water to Khoda from Ganga water treatment plants at Pratap Vihar in Ghaziabad got stalled after Noida declined to part with the share of water from its allocation. HT reported about the stalled project on July 22, 2025.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Peeyush Khandelwal ...Read More Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh – from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade. Read Less

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