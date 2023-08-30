Ghaziabad lawyer shot dead in his chamber; hunt on for suspects

A lawyer was allegedly shot dead by two unidentified men in his chamber at the Ghaziabad tehsil and escaped the scene of crime on Wednesday afternoon, police said adding that they have formed several teams to trace the suspects.

Several purported videos of the incident also emerged in which the bleeding man was seen on his chair inside the chamber. (Representative Image)

The police identified the lawyer as Manoj Chaudhary alias Monu Chaudhary, aged about 40, and said that he was having lunch in his chamber at the tehsil compound in Ghaziabad’s Gandhi Nagar.

“The Sihani Gate police received a call around 2.15pm that two unidentified men had shot dead Manoj Chaudhary while the victim was sitting in his chamber. Several teams have been formed to trace the suspects and the body was sent for autopsy,” said Nipun Agarwal, deputy commissioner of police (DCP – city).

The lawyers at the tehsil said that Chaudhary was having food in his chamber and was on a chair when the suspects fired one shot.

“The shot was fired from close range to his head and he collapsed on the chair where he was sitting. The police are checking CCTV footage from nearby chambers and also inspected the scene of crime,” said Ramanand Goyal, a lawyer at the tehsil.

Several purported videos of the incident also emerged in which the bleeding man was seen on his chair inside the chamber. Police said that they are trying to find out the suspects and probing enmity or personal rivalry angles behind the incident.

