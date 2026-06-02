Link road proposed to connect New Noida with Ganga Expressway

NOIDA: The Noida authority on Monday said it has decided to build a link road connecting New Noida with the Ganga Expressway passing through Bulandshahr district to provide smooth connectivity to this new urban centre. The proposed road will provide seamless direct connectivity to the 594-km, access-controlled, six-lane greenfield expressway and it is expected to further boost industrial development in the region, officials said. (HT Archive)

The proposed road will provide seamless direct connectivity to the 594-km, access-controlled, six-lane greenfield expressway and it is expected to further boost industrial development in the region, officials said, adding that a meeting will be held next week to discuss the project and its implementation.

The Authority will soon start land acquisition for the New Noida also known as Dadri-Noida-Ghaziabad Investment Region (DNGIR) project. “The land acquisition of the New Noida project will start soon because road connectivity to the area is a key issue. We have planned to construct a link road from the New Noida to Ganga Expressway, which passes through Bulandshahr. We are yet to make a project report of the road project,” Kranti Shekhar, officer on special duty (OSD) Noida authority told HT on Monday.

As per an estimate, about 20 km road will be developed to link the New Noida with Ganga Expressway.

The New Noida region already has access to Eastern Peripheral Expressway as there is an interchange near Beel Akbarpur village in Dadri. The area will also have connectivity to the Yamuna Expressway as Yamuna authority has planned another link road connecting the Film City with Ganga Expressway near Siyana village. This road passes through New Noida area.

Noida has planned to acquire land on consent basis, starting with 37 villages in two districts - Bulandshahr and Gautam Budh Nagar (GB Nagar). This land from 37 villages includes 24 in Bulandshahr, and 13 in GB Nagar.

The villages in GB Nagar include Anandpur, Bel Akbarpur, Kot, Milak Khandera, Phoolpur and Sainthali, among others. The villages in Bulandshahr include Birondi Fauladpur, Birondi Tajpur, Kokhabad, Kaithara, Kishanpur, Muradabad and Nawada, among others.

Noida authority has requested the government to deploy three tehsildars in the area to facilitate land acquisition. However, the Authority is yet to get the required manpower.

In April, the Noida authority fixed land acquisition rates for New Noida at ₹4,300 per sqm, matching the revised rates set by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority for the Noida International Airport project.

An area measuring 209.11 square km across 84 villages was notified for the project on October 18, 2024. Of the 84 villages falling under the DNGIR area, 63 are in Bulandshahr while the remaining 21 are in Gautam Budh Nagar.

The notified DNGIR area has been identified as one of the seven proposed investment regions in the first phase of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC). This is a key investment area also considering its proximity to Noida and Ghaziabad. The Authority plans to develop the area in four phases.

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