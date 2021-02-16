Liquor smugglers arrested in Greater Noida west

Noida: Police arrested two men for allegedly smuggling liquor in Greater Noida West on Monday.

The suspects were identified as West Bengal native 30-year-old Lukash Hasda and Bulandshahr native 32-year-old Ashok Kumar. Police said they seized 90 bottles of illegal liquor from them too.

The suspect would allegedly buy liquor in Haryana and sell them in western Uttar Pradesh districts.

Munish Chauhan, SHO Bisrakh police station, said they made the arrests while conducting checks near Galaxy Vega roundabout on Monday evening. “The police checked their bags and found the Haryana brand liquor,” he said.

The suspects allegedly told police they were tenants in Greater Noida and smuggled cheap liquor from Haryana. “They used to buy liquor at cheap rates in Haryana and sold them to people in Greater Noida, Bulandshahr, Meerut, etc,” said police.

A case was registered against them under Sections 60 and 63 of the Excise Act. They were produced in court and sent to judicial custody.

In another case, a 25-year-old man was arrested with 48 bottles of illegal liquor in Bisrakh. The suspect was identified by his first name as Karan, a resident of Meerut. Police said that the suspect was walking with illegal liquor and looking for customers. “The police team searched his bag and found 48 bottle illegal liquor of Punjab brand,” Chauhan said.

A case under Excise Act was also registered against him. He was produced in court and sent to judicial custody.