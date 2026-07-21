Liquor vendors in Gautam Budh Nagar district warned against ‘overcharging’

GREATER NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar excise department has reiterated a zero-tolerance policy against overcharging while directing all retail liquor outlets in the district to ensure that every sale is made through point-of-sale (POS) machines, department officials said on Monday, adding that vendors and officials would invite strict action for violations.

The directions were issued during a review meeting convened on Saturday ahead of the holy Shravan month during which Lord Shiva devotees undertake the Kanwar Yatra. (HT Photos)

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To curb irregularities, the department has directed officials to initiate stringent action against any licence holder found selling liquor above the prescribed rates, the officials added.

The directions were issued during a review meeting convened on Saturday ahead of the holy Shravan month during which Lord Shiva devotees undertake the Kanwar Yatra.

“There will be zero tolerance towards overpricing. Consumers should not be charged more than the notified rates under any circumstances,” said district excise officer (DEO) Subodh Kumar during the meeting.

“We have also instructed all licence holders to ensure 100% billing through POS machines. Any deviation from the prescribed procedure will be viewed seriously, and strict action will be taken against the licence holder as well as the concerned excise inspector,” the DEO added.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the entire liquor stock received from wholesale depots, bonded warehouses, bars, bio units, and premium vends must first be entered into the POS system before being sold. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the entire liquor stock received from wholesale depots, bonded warehouses, bars, bio units, and premium vends must first be entered into the POS system before being sold. {{/usCountry}}

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The department, meanwhile, has also directed officials to ensure timely lifting of the minimum guaranteed quota (MGQ) by all retail liquor outlets, including the quarterly minimum guaranteed revenue (MGR) targets for Indian-made foreign liquor and beer at composite liquor shops.

During the meeting, the DEO, also directed that all liquor shops, located along the pilgrimage routes, should continue the practice of covering front portion of their outlets with curtains like previous years, while continuing operations in accordance with government guidelines, said officials.