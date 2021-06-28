Loni thrashing: Ghaziabad cops question Zubair, Naqvi over tweets

Ghaziabad police on Monday questioned fact checking website AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair and writer Saba Naqvi for five hours in connection with the tweets they posted regarding the assault on a 72-year-old Muslim man on June 5 in Loni.

The Ghaziabad police suo motu had registered an FIR under several sections under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including criminal conspiracy and promoting enmity between different groups, against nine persons. These included Twitter, Zubair and Naqvi. Later, Section 41a of the criminal procedure code (CrPC), which gives the police more authority, was also added.

“Both Naqvi and Zubair appeared before the police in connection with CrPC section 41a notices served to them. They were questioned and their statements recorded. These will be part of case investigation and details cannot be revealed,” said Akhilesh Kumar Mishra, the investigating officer and the Loni Border police station house officer where the FIR was lodged on June 15.

Officials familiar with the development said that the two may be called again as part of investigation. Zubair and Naqvi could not be reached for comment.

The video of the assault had gone viral on Twitter and it showed the man having his beard cut off as well. Allegations rose that the incident was a communal one but a police investigation later revealed that it was over a monetary dispute.

Earlier on June 24 Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari moved Karnataka high court after similar notice under section 41a of CrPC was issued by the Ghaziabad police in connection with the incident at Loni. Maheshwari was to appear before the Ghaziabad police at 10.30am on June 24.

The Karnataka high court later granted him interim relief and directed the Ghaziabad police not to take any coercive action against him.