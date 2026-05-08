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Magisterial probe ordered into Noida workers protest, violence

Noida's administration has initiated a magisterial inquiry into recent workers' protests and April 13 violence, examining causes and accountability.

Published on: May 08, 2026 03:34 am IST
By Maria Khan
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NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the workers’ protest for revision of wages and the April 13 violence that followed it, officials said on Thursday.

The inquiry, officials said,is expected to piece together a clearer timeline of events, including whether the protests were spontaneous or organised, and assess accountability where required. (HT Archive)

The inquiry, officials said,is expected to piece together a clearer timeline of events, including whether the protests were spontaneous or organised, and assess accountability where required.

The clashes, which took place in Phase-2 and Sector 63 police station areas on April 13, had led to law and order disruption, with police resorting to what officials described as “mild force” to disperse demonstrators. While initial accounts pointed to unrest during labour-led protests, questions remained over the sequence of events, the trigger for violence, and role of possible instigation.

Presiding officer of the special court and additional police commissioner (headquarters), Gautam Budh Nagar, Ajay Kumar, has been appointed to conduct the inquiry. In a statement on Thursday, Kumar, said, “The probe will examine the causes and circumstances that led to the violent incidents at multiple locations, and identify individuals or organisations, if any, that may have instigated the unrest.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Maria Khan

Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023.

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