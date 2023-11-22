Major fire breaks out at banquet hall, fire dept starts surprise checks

A major fire broke out at an under-construction banquet hall in an urban village in Sector 74 on Tuesday evening ahead of wedding season, police said on Wednesday, adding that though 30-40 workers were at the hall at the time of the incident, everyone escaped unhurt.

Although there were at least 30 to 40 workers at the hall, everyone ran outside on noticing the fire. (HT Photo)

A senior police officer said, “On Tuesday around 6pm, a team of workers were engaged in welding work at the banquet hall located in Noida’s Sector 74, under the jurisdiction of Sector 113 police station, when the paper flowers kept beside the welding area caught fire. Initially, the workers tried to douse the flames but it quickly spread owing to the highly inflammable materials at the spot, and they called the police on the emergency helpline numbers.”

“As soon as police received information, a team of police and firefighters from nearby fire stations rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire.” said additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida, Shakti Mohan Avasthly.

At the time of the incident, 30 to 40 workers were working inside the banquet hall but as soon as the fire erupted, they rushed outside. Banquet hall owners said the hall was scheduled to be opened within a month. But because of to Tuesday’s incident, 90% of the hall was gutted. No case has been filed in the matter yet, said police.

In the wake of the fire and with the wedding season approaching, the Gautan Budh Nagar fire department said it will conduct surprise inspects to verify the firefighting systems of banquet halls in Noida and Greater Noida as a precautionary measure

Officials said recently, the fire department conducted surprise checks at a high-rise buildings in the district and soon banquet halls will also be checked.

Gautam Budh Nagar chief fire officer Pradeep Chaubey said, “We will conduct inspections at banquet halls in Noida and Greater Noida from next week to avoid any major incident in the future. Firefighting management systems, include fire extinguishers and sprinklers, are mandatory at banquet halls. As the Sector 74’s banquet hall was under construction, it did not have any such equipment.”

“As many as seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot and they managed to control the fire after two to three hours of continuous effort. As there was highly inflammable material such as thermocol, paper flowers, and fabric material at the spot, the fire developed fast,” said CFO Chaubey.

Recently, the fire department conducted a surprise check in about 800 high-rise buildings, including commercial and residential towers in Noida and Greater Noida. During the checking, it was found that around 376 buildings did not have proper firefighting mechanism, said a fire official, asking not to be named.

According to fire department data, 7,931 fire incidents took place between 2018 and 2022 and 1,161 in the nine months of 2023, from January to September.

